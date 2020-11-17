Last Day to Apply for CARES Act Assistance from Catholic Charities, Legal Aid Society

NASHVILLE, TN—Catholic Charities of Tennessee and the Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands have partnered to provide over $100k in assistance for Davidson County residents in need affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents must apply by Wed., Nov. 18 to receive assistance.

The program will distribute the CARES Act funds directly toward basic necessities. Residents can apply for up to $4k per person in assistance for food, rent, mortgage and/or utilities. The funds need to be used this month under restrictions from the CARES Act, so it’s urgent that people seeking assistance contact the LAS immediately.

While many organizations are working to provide assistance, there’s a gap in the available funds and the requests for them, said Legal Aid Society executive director DarKenya W. Waller. The nonprofit law firm will refer clients to the program and assist applicants in filling out applications. “People don’t have a clue how much money is out there,” she said.

LAS can connect clients with agencies and help them navigate the red tape of bureaucracy. For example, she said clients often call with an eviction issue but LAS can talk to the landlord and get a settlement that keeps an eviction off the rental records. And simple things like that can mean the difference between shelter and homelessness.

“We try to address smaller problems before they become bigger, more unmanageable problems. If we can intervene on the front end then we can perhaps prevent the eviction, perhaps prevent the homelessness, perhaps prevent children now being in jeopardy or custody becoming an issue, or domestic violence becoming an issue because someone who needed to leave had to go back,” she added.

Evictions are keeping staff busy. “There’s a moratorium in place right? So there shouldn’t be any evictions. Except there are,” Waller pointed out. In some cases, the form tenants can submit to landlords explaining they can’t pay due to barriers brought on by COVID-19 to stave off an eviction aren’t helping. It depends on the jurisdiction and how the form’s meaning is interpreted, she said.

Some landlords are bypassing courts by pulling belongings of tenants out to the curb, changing locks or taking other measures such as cutting off utilities. LAS has the form on their website and Waller encourages people to fill it out and send it to their landlord if they’re having trouble paying rent.

“During this challenging time, it’s crucial for our community to band together to help our neighbors in need. We’re grateful for partners like Legal Aid Society who help us direct our resources to where they can do the greatest good,” said Judy Orr, executive director for Catholic Charities.

The LAS tax unit saw a 300 percent increase in tax dispute cases once the stimulus checks were distributed, Waller said. The organization expects another boom in such cases if another stimulus check is passed after the Dec. 31 federal deadline.

The program is being piloted in Davidson County and the organizations hope to expand it to other Middle Tennessee communities if they get additional funding. While the political landscape surrounding pandemic assistance is causing uncertainty in Americans, Waller said she’s optimistic that help is on the way.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to partner with Catholic Charities and help provide assistance in an area where we are seeing a great need right now,” Waller said. “Programs like this are where many Middle Tennesseans turn for assistance, and we’re glad to be able to help secure the basic necessities of life during these hard times.”

To apply for assistance, call 615-244-6610 or 800-238-1443 by Nov. 18.