Memphis-Shelby County Schools Announces 2026-2027 School Leadership Appointments

Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS) is pleased to announce the appointment of several new school leaders as part of an ongoing series of leadership transitions for the upcoming school year. (Listed Alphabetically)

Announcing Dr. Eula Anderson – Principal, Grandview Heights Middle School

Dr. Eula Anderson brings more than 25 years of experience in K-12 education to her role as Principal. Most recently, she served as Assistant Principal at Grandview Heights Middle School, where she provided instructional and operational leadership, supervised faculty and staff, managed school budgets, coordinated state assessments, and helped foster a positive school culture focused on student success. Throughout her career, she has also served as a Professional Learning Compliance Coach, Instructional Facilitator, and Mathematics educator, supporting school improvement initiatives, strengthening instructional practices, and developing educators across Memphis schools.

Dr. Anderson earned a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from the University of Mississippi. She also holds an Education Specialist degree in Curriculum and Instruction; a Master of Science in Educational Leadership from Arkansas State University; a Master of Science in Secondary Mathematics Education from the University of Mississippi, and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Mathematics Education from Rust College.

Known for her collaborative leadership, commitment to academic excellence, and passion for student achievement, Dr. Anderson believes every child deserves a safe, supportive, and engaging learning environment where they can thrive. She values strong partnerships with students, families, educators, and the community and is committed to building a school culture grounded in excellence, accountability, and opportunity for all.

Announcing Genita Bell – Principal, Bolton High School

Genita Bell has been appointed principal of Bolton Agri-STEM High School, where she previously served as vice principal. With 23 years of experience in education, Bell has served as a high school science teacher, functional skills teacher, instructional resource teacher, assistant principal, and vice principal. She earned her Bachelor of Science, Master of Science, and Educational Specialist (Ed.S.) degrees from Mississippi State University and completed additional studies in School Leadership and Administration at the University of Tennessee at Martin.

During her four years at Bolton Agri-STEM, Bell has helped lead the school through remarkable academic progress. Under the school’s leadership team, Bolton advanced from a Level 1 to a Level 5 in student growth, improved its state letter grade from an F to a B, increased its graduation rate from 80 percent to more than 90 percent, raised its Ready Graduate rate by more than 25 percent, reduced chronic absenteeism by nearly 10 percent, and significantly decreased out-of-school suspensions through high expectations, strong relationships, and consistent student support.

As principal, Bell is excited to continue building on Bolton’s momentum by expanding the school’s signature Agri-STEM program and creating innovative opportunities that prepare students for college, careers, and life. She is committed to fostering academic excellence, cultivating a culture where every student and staff member feels valued, and partnering with families to ensure every Wildcat has the opportunity to thrive.

Announcing Julius Blackburn – Principal, Kirby High School

A proud graduate of Kirby High School, Julius brings both personal connection and professional purpose to his leadership. Returning to lead Kirby is a full-circle moment, one rooted in gratitude, responsibility, and a commitment to giving back to the school community that helped shape him. His leadership is grounded in equity, high expectations, strong relationships, and the belief that every student deserves access to a quality education and meaningful opportunities after graduation.

Mr. Blackburn is an experienced and student-centered educational leader who has dedicated his career to strengthening academic excellence, improving school culture, and creating supportive learning environments where students can thrive. Throughout his leadership journey, he has remained focused on ensuring all students are equipped with the tools, opportunities, and support needed for long-term success.

Most recently, Mr. Blackburn served as Principal of Detroit Edison Public School Academy in Detroit, Michigan, where he led the instructional and operational vision for the school with a focus on academic achievement, college readiness, student culture, and staff development. Under his leadership, the school achieved a 100% graduation rate for the Senior Class of 2025 and earned School of the Year recognition through the Detroit College Access Network.

Through his leadership at Fairley High School and Wooddale Middle School, Mr. Blackburn helped strengthen school culture, improve student outcomes, and build greater trust and engagement within the school community. During his tenure as Principal of Fairley High School, he led significant school improvement efforts that elevated TVAAS growth from Level 1 to Level 5, increased student enrollment by 70%, strengthened teacher retention, and significantly reduced out-of-school suspensions through restorative practices and Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS) implementation.

Mr. Blackburn also has extensive experience supporting teacher development, instructional coaching, professional learning, and student achievement initiatives. His leadership philosophy centers on high expectations, collaboration, equity, and ensuring students have access to opportunities that prepare them for success in college, careers, and life.

Kirby High School has a proud legacy of excellence, resilience, and Cougar pride that has impacted generations throughout the Memphis community. Mr. Blackburn is eager to work alongside students, families, staff, alumni, and community partners to honor Kirby High School’s rich legacy while fostering a culture of excellence, opportunity, and support.

Announcing Dr. Tonya Diggs – Principal, Hillcrest High School

Dr. Tonya W. Diggs has been appointed principal of Hillcrest High School. She brings 25 years of experience in Memphis-Shelby County Schools, having served as a classroom teacher, athletic coach, assistant principal, vice principal, and principal. As she begins her ninth year as a school principal, Dr. Diggs is committed to fostering academic excellence, student achievement, and meaningful opportunities for every student.

Throughout her career, Dr. Diggs has served in leadership roles at Georgian Hills Middle School, Trezevant Middle/High School, Ridgeway High School, Raleigh-Egypt High School, and most recently, Oakhaven Middle School. She is known as a collaborative, student-centered leader who believes every child deserves access to a high-quality education and the support needed to reach their full potential.

A proud Memphis native, Dr. Diggs graduated as valedictorian of Northside High School before earning a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from The University of the South. She later earned a Master of Arts in Teaching from the University of Memphis and both an Education Specialist degree and a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from Union University.

Guided by her personal mantra, “Always Operate in the Spirit of Excellence,” Dr. Diggs is excited to lead Hillcrest High School and partner with students, staff, families, alumni, and community stakeholders to build on the school’s proud tradition while creating new opportunities for excellence, innovation, and student success. She is committed to fostering a culture of high expectations, strong relationships, and continuous improvement where every student has the opportunity to thrive.

Dr. Tonya W. Diggs has been appointed principal of Hillcrest High School. She brings 25 years of experience in Memphis-Shelby County Schools, having served as a classroom teacher, athletic coach, assistant principal, vice principal, and principal. As she begins her ninth year as a school principal, Dr. Diggs is committed to fostering academic excellence, student achievement, and meaningful opportunities for every student.

Throughout her career, Dr. Diggs has served in leadership roles at Georgian Hills Middle School, Trezevant Middle/High School, Ridgeway High School, Raleigh-Egypt High School, and most recently, Oakhaven Middle School. She is known as a collaborative, student-centered leader who believes every child deserves access to a high-quality education and the support needed to reach their full potential.

A proud Memphis native, Dr. Diggs graduated as valedictorian of Northside High School before earning a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from The University of the South. She later earned a Master of Arts in Teaching from the University of Memphis and both an Education Specialist degree and a Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership from Union University.

Guided by her personal mantra, “Always Operate in the Spirit of Excellence,” Dr. Diggs is excited to lead Hillcrest High School and partner with students, staff, families, alumni, and community stakeholders to build on the school’s proud tradition while creating new opportunities for excellence, innovation, and student success. She is committed to fostering a culture of high expectations, strong relationships, and continuous improvement where every student has the opportunity to thrive.

Announcing Dr. Natasha Gossett – Principal, Georgian Hills Middle School

Dr. Natasha N. Gossett has been appointed principal of Georgian Hills Middle School. She brings nearly 20 years of experience in education and a proven record of instructional leadership, school turnaround, and academic achievement. Throughout her career, she has served as a science teacher, PLC coach, assistant principal, and instructional leader who’s been dedicated to improving student outcomes and supporting educator growth.

Dr. Gossett currently serves as Assistant Principal at Georgian Hills Middle School, where she has helped lead the school’s academic transformation. As a member of the leadership team, she contributed to the school’s exiting Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) status, earning Reward School designation, and maintaining four consecutive years of Level 5 TVAAS growth. She is committed to building strong instructional systems, developing teacher leaders, and creating a culture of high expectations for every student.

Dr. Gossett earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Tennessee State University, a Master of Science in Instruction, Curriculum and Leadership from the University of Memphis, and an Educational Specialist degree and a Doctor of Education in Instructional Leadership from Freed-Hardeman University.

As she begins this new chapter, Dr. Gossett looks forward to partnering with students, families, staff, and the community to build on Georgian Hills Middle School’s success while continuing to foster academic excellence and ensuring every student has the opportunity to thrive.

Announcing Desmond Hendricks – Oakhaven Middle School

Desmond Hendricks is honored to serve as the Principal of Oakhaven Middle School and is excited to partner with students, families, staff, and the surrounding community to build a culture of excellence where every child can thrive.

Mr. Hendricks has called Memphis home since 2005 where he lives with wife, Tiffany and children, Desmond Jr. and Maci. He earned his undergraduate degree from Rhodes College and has earned advanced degrees from Union University and Austin Peay State University. He has more than 10 years of experience in middle school education, developing a strong reputation as an instructional leader committed to improving student achievement, cultivating positive school culture, and empowering educators to perform at their highest level.

Prior to becoming principal, Mr. Hendricks served as Assistant Principal at Colonial Middle School and most recently at Craigmont High School, where he led initiatives focused on instructional excellence, student achievement, school culture, teacher development, and family engagement. Throughout his leadership journey, he has remained committed to creating systems that support academic growth while fostering an environment where every student feels valued, challenged, and inspired to succeed.

Mr. Hendricks believes that the expectation is excellence in everything we do. He is passionate about raising expectations for students and staff alike by establishing high standards, building meaningful relationships, using data to drive instructional decisions, and celebrating growth and achievement.

Announcing Dr. Tonya Hervey – Principal, Northaven Elementary School

Dr. Tonya Hervey is a respected educational leader with more than 25 years of experience leading schools, developing educators, and improving student outcomes across Memphis-Shelby County Schools (MSCS). A native Memphian, she has dedicated her career to ensuring every child has access to a high-quality education and the opportunity to reach their full potential.

Dr. Hervey currently serves as Dean of Students at Scenic Hills Elementary, where she helped lead the school’s improvement from a TVAAS Level 2 to a TVAAS Level 4. Previously, she served as Director of Principal Leadership for Frayser Community Schools, coaching and supporting principals while advancing school improvement efforts across multiple campuses. She also served as interim principal at Westside Middle School during the 2022-23 school year.

Her leadership experience also includes serving as principal of Sherwood Elementary School and Whitney Elementary School. During her tenure at Sherwood, the school earned Composite TVAAS Levels 4 or 5 in eight of her 10 years of leadership. Dr. Hervey has secured more than $270,000 in competitive grant funding to expand student opportunities, including grants supporting summer learning and arts integration.

Dr. Hervey earned a Doctor of Education in Leadership and Policy Studies, a Master of Science in Instruction and Curriculum Leadership, and a Bachelor of Science in Education from the University of Memphis, along with an Associate of Science in Education from Southwest Tennessee Community College. She holds Tennessee professional licenses in Elementary Education and School Leadership.

As she begins this new chapter, Dr. Hervey is honored to serve the Northaven Elementary School community and looks forward to partnering with students, families, staff, and community members to build on the school’s strengths while supporting every student’s success.

Announcing Dr. Marilyn Peete Hilliard – Principal, Raleigh Egypt Middle School

Dr. Marilyn Peete Hilliard is an accomplished educator and influential community leader with over 25 years of experience across the elementary, secondary, and collegiate levels. She currently serves as a highly respected Principal with Memphis-Shelby County Schools, where she is widely recognized for her visionary leadership, commitment to academic excellence, and passion for empowering students and educators.

Dr. Hilliard’s extensive academic preparation reflects her dedication to advancing education. She earned her Doctorate in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Mississippi; a Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction and Leadership from Freed-Hardeman University; a Master of Public Administration in Public Policy from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga; and a Bachelor of Science from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. She is a proud graduate of Northside High School.

A true pioneer in Tennessee public education, Dr. Hilliard served as the founding principal of City University School Boys Preparatory, Tennessee’s first public charter school for boys in grades 6–8. Her leadership in establishing this groundbreaking school laid a foundation for innovative instructional practices and expanded opportunities for young men across Memphis.

Dr. Hilliard continued to break barriers in secondary education. She is the only female high school principal in the state of Tennessee to lead a school, Memphis East High School that won the 2016 TSSAA AAA State Championships in both basketball and football. Under her leadership, Memphis East High School went on to secure additional TSSAA AAA State Championships in 2017 and 2018, further highlighting her ability to build cultures of excellence in academics, athletics, and student development.

Announcing Dr. Rasheeda Jemison – Kirby Middle School

Dr. Jemison brings more than 25 years of experience in public education, including 18 years of school leadership experience. Throughout her career, she has remained committed to student achievement, family engagement, and creating schools where every child can thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.

Most recently, Dr. Jemison served as Principal of Riverview Middle School. She is known for building strong relationships with students, families, and staff while maintaining a clear focus on academic excellence and student success. Dr. Jemison believes strong partnerships between schools and families are essential to helping students reach their full potential. She looks forward to getting to know the students, families, and staff who make Kirby Middle School such a special place.

Announcing Carlton McClelland – Principal, Central High School

With more than two decades of experience in education, Mr. Carlton McClelland is a dedicated and student-centered leader who is deeply committed to academic excellence and creating a positive, supportive school environment.

As a proud member of Central’s Class of 1997, Mr. McClelland has a personal connection to the school and its community. He returned to Central in 2007 as a teacher and coach, dedicating 16 years to serving students and families as a teacher, coach, assistant principal, and vice principal. His work has always focused on ensuring students are prepared for success in college, careers, and beyond.

Most recently, Mr. McClelland served as Executive Director of The Soulsville Charter School, where he led a successful 6-12 program focused on strong instruction, student engagement, and preparing scholars for life after graduation. He returned to MSCS last year as an Assistant Principal at Trezevant High School, where he helped lead the successful integration of two school communities, nearly doubling enrollment to over 900 students.

Mr. McClelland is passionate about building on Central’s strong tradition of parental involvement and Warrior pride. He recognizes both the importance of honoring that legacy and the challenge of meeting the increasing academic expectations facing today’s students.

Announcing Andrew McFarland – Interim Principal, Riverview K-8 School

Andrew McFarland, a native of West Point, Mississippi, is a dedicated educational leader with more than 24 years of experience in education, including 15 years in school administration. He is married to Asia McFarland, and together they are the proud parents of two children, Kynnedi and Andrew II.

Mr. McFarland has earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from the University of Mississippi, a Master of Education and an Education Specialist (Ed.S.) from Union University. Throughout his career, he has served as an elementary and middle school teacher and principal. He builds a reputation for fostering academic excellence, while cultivating positive school cultures and developing strong relationships with students, staff, families, and the community.

As a principal, Mr. McFarland is committed to creating a safe, inclusive, and student-centered learning environment where every child is challenged, supported, and empowered to reach their full potential. He believes that all students can achieve at high levels when schools establish high expectations, provide meaningful support, and engage families as true partners in the educational process.

Mr. McFarland is a strong advocate for equitable educational opportunities and meaningful family and community engagement. He believes that when schools, families, and community partners work together, they create a network of support that prepares students beyond academics; it is a network that also prepares for success in college, careers, and life. His leadership is guided by the belief that every decision should be made in the best interest of students, ensuring they have the resources, opportunities, and encouragement needed to thrive.

Announcing Dr. Nadiyah S. McMurray – Principal, Sherwood Elementary School

Dr. Nadiyah S. McMurray brings more than 25 years of experience in education to her role as Principal of Sherwood Elementary School. An accomplished educational leader, nonprofit executive, and organizational strategist, she has dedicated her career to advancing student achievement, strengthening instructional practices, and building high-performing school communities.

As a veteran principal and founding school leader, Dr. McMurray has led schools to achieve Tennessee Value-Added Assessment System (TVAAS) Level 5 growth on multiple occasions and has been recognized as a Top Quartile Principal for cultivating a strong instructional culture and positive school climate. Under her leadership, Goodlett Elementary School and Parkway Village Elementary School each earned Tennessee Reward School designation for outstanding student achievement and academic growth. As the founding principal of Parkway Village Elementary School, she developed Memphis-Shelby County Schools’ first 21st Century School Model and guided the school to earn Tennessee STEM School designation.

Known for her commitment to instructional excellence, innovation, and collaboration, Dr. McMurray believes every student deserves access to a high-quality education in a supportive learning environment. She values strong partnerships with educators, families, and the community and is committed to helping every student reach their full potential.

Dr. McMurray looks forward to working alongside the students, staff, and families of Sherwood Elementary School to build on the school’s strengths and continue helping greatness grow.

Announcing Terra Stigger – Principal, Gardenview Elementary School

Terra Stigger brings more than 20 years of experience in education to her new role as Principal of Gardenview Elementary School. A proud graduate of Whitehaven High School and a product of Memphis City Schools, she has built her career around one core belief: every child deserves a school where they feel supported, challenged, and inspired to reach their full potential.

Most recently serving as Principal of Sherwood Elementary School, Stigger has a proven track record of raising student achievement, strengthening classroom instruction, and building the kind of trust between schools and communities that makes meaningful progress possible. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and a Master of Science in School Administration and Supervision from the University of Memphis.

Gardenview families can expect a principal who is visible, engaged, and committed to student success. Whether in classrooms, hallways, school events, or the community, Stigger believes strong relationships are the foundation of a thriving school. She is deeply passionate about literacy, high expectations, and ensuring every student who walks through the doors of Gardenview knows they belong. She looks forward to partnering with students, staff, and families to build on the school’s strengths and continue creating opportunities for every child to succeed.

Announcing Dr. Tiffany Earvin – Instructional Leadership Coach

Dr. Tiffany N. Earvin is an accomplished educational leader with more than 20 years of experience transforming schools, developing leaders, and improving outcomes for students. Throughout her career as a teacher, principal, and community superintendent, she has built a reputation for leading with vision, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

Dr. Earvin has successfully led turnaround efforts in high-needs schools, including guiding a high school to Tennessee Reward School status during her first year as principal and leading a middle school to meet state academic requirements by her second year which was the first time the school had achieved that distinction in more than 15 years. As a community superintendent, she led multiple schools to significant gains in student growth and achievement, graduation rates, attendance, educator retention, and school culture while developing high-capacity leaders and building sustainable systems for success.

Known for her people-first leadership philosophy, Dr. Earvin believes that lasting transformation is achieved by investing in people while maintaining high expectations. She is passionate about coaching educators, empowering leaders, and creating systems that produce measurable results while keeping students at the center of every decision.

Her personal leadership motto is M.A.D.E. for This, Making A Difference Every Day by modeling excellence, achieving meaningful results, developing people, and empowering leaders. She believes every student deserves the best opportunities, every educator deserves unwavering support, and every leader deserves to be empowered to elevate excellence. Those beliefs continue to guide her work as she seeks to build leadership capacity, strengthen instruction, and create lasting opportunities for students and educators alike.