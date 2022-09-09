(Memphis, TN) National Hispanic Heritage Month takes place annually from September 15

through October 15 and celebrates the histories, cultures and contributions the Latinx community has made in this country.

To start the month-long celebration, Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group, in collaboration with The Grove at Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC), will host the Premios Alma Latina or Latin Soul Awards. The awards recognize members of the Latinx community and allies for their achievements, leadership, and support in making the Mid-South a better place to live.

Cazateatro invites the Memphis community to join in celebrating these amazing Memphians and Mid-Southerners and the Latin community. Latin music, food, and vendors will all be a part of the celebrations! Special performers from Chicago, the Bomberxs D’Cora of La Escuelita Bombera de Corazón, will showcase Bomba, one of Puerto Rico’s oldest surviving music and dance forms established by the island’s African descendants.

The Latin Soul Awards will take place on Saturday, September 10, 2022 at The Grove at GPAC, located at 1769 Exeter Road. Tickets can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/LatinSoul2022.