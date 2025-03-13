LaTonya Pegues Speaking At World Famous EXPLORATORIUM Museum in San Francisco

LaTonya J. Pegues During the North American Eclipse 4/8/2024

On March 13, 2025 After Dark Thursdays will focus on eclipses, and LaTonya will be sharing on the theme “Stories from the Path of Totality.”

During most Museum hours the Exploratorium is open to science enthusiasts of all ages, however during After Dark Thursdays, the Exploratorium has created a space for adults only in late evening time slots that are “After Dark.”

When asked about her favorite eclipse story, LaTonya said she would, “share it during my time at the Exploratorium speaking at After Dark Thursdays. Why not join us and be a part of a special night hearing about eclipses?” She also wanted to make sure the Exploratorium leadership and staff knew how much she appreciates being invited to speak at the Museum.