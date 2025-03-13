LaTonya Pegues Speaking At World Famous EXPLORATORIUM Museum in San Francisco

|
(Austin, TX) BOAZ Enterprises CEO, Low Temperature Physicist, Satellite Engineer, and “Not Just” Unconscious Bias Trainer LaTonya Pegues, will be speaking at the world famous Exploratorium Museum in San Francisco, CA USA.
For 15 years during their After Dark Thursdays event, the Exploratorium has hosted a plethora of science conversations, and LaTonya is excited to participate as a speaker during this landmark year.
On March 13, 2025 After Dark Thursdays will focus on eclipses, and LaTonya will be sharing on the theme “Stories from the Path of Totality.”
During most Museum hours the Exploratorium is open to science enthusiasts of all ages, however during After Dark Thursdays, the Exploratorium has created a space for adults only in late evening time slots that are “After Dark.”
When asked about her favorite eclipse story, LaTonya said she would, “share it during my time at the Exploratorium speaking at After Dark Thursdays. Why not join us and be a part of a special night hearing about eclipses?” She also wanted to make sure the Exploratorium leadership and staff knew how much she appreciates being invited to speak at the Museum.
If you will be in the area, or know someone who is interested in eclipses, please join LaTonya as she, along with others, will be telling their eclipse stories from throughout the years.
DATE Thursday, March 13, 2025
TIME: 8:00PM
Click HERE for Additional Details
If you or people you know are able to attend, please let LaTonya know you are at the Exploratorium. She looks forward to interacting with you and them!