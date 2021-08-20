Lee Announces All White Judicial, Parole Board Appointments

Robert Bateman is an attorney at Bateman and Bateman in Clarksville. He earned his J.D. at Vanderbilt University School of Law and his bachelor’s degree at Austin Peay State University. Bateman will fill the Honorable Jill Ayers’ vacancy, effective immediately.

Sean Day is an Assistant District Public Defender for the 29th Judicial District. He earned his J.D. at the University of Memphis Humphreys School of Law and his bachelor’s degree at the University of Memphis. Day will begin serving September 1, following Public Defender James Lanier’s retirement.

Adrienne Fry is an attorney at Fry and Ritchie in Clarksville. She earned her J.D. at the University of Tennessee College of Law and her bachelor’s degree at East Tennessee State University. Fry will fill the Honorable Ross. H. Hicks’ vacancy, effective immediately.

Will Lockhart is an attorney at Burch and Lockhart in Manchester. He earned his J.D. at the University of Tennessee College of Law and his bachelor’s degree at Middle Tennessee State University. Lockhart will fill the Honorable L. Craig Johnson’s vacancy, effective immediately.

Steve Maroney is an attorney at Teel and Maroney in Jackson. He earned his J.D. at the University of Memphis Humphreys School of Law and his bachelor’s degree at Union University. Maroney will fill Chancellor James Butler’s vacancy, effective immediately.

Zane Duncan served prior in public affairs roles and as an appraiser for the Knox County Property Assessor. He earned his bachelor’s degree at Lincoln Memorial University. Duncan’s reappointment is effective through December 2027.

Tim Gobble formerly held positions in the Secret Service, law enforcement and emergency management, most recently serving as Interim Deputy Chief of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. He earned his bachelor’s degree at Lipscomb University. Gobble’s reappointment is effective through December 2027.

Roberta Kustoff served prior as an attorney in the Shelby County Trustee’s Office, where she represented county government in chancery, circuit and general sessions courts. She earned her J.D. at the University of Memphis and her bachelor’s degree at Bellarmine University. Kustoff’s reappointment is effective through December 2027.