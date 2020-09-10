TN Less than One Month Out From Voter Registration Deadline

NASHVILLE, TN — Tennessee’s online and in-person voter registration deadline is Monday, Oct. 5, less than a month away. This deadline is for registering to vote online and in person. If you register by mail, your mail-in registration form must also be postmarked by Monday, Oct. 5, 2020 as well.

“The Tennessee Democratic Party’s goals over the next month include making sure as many people as possible register to vote or double-check their current registration, as well as understand that the two weeks early voting period between Oct. 14 – 29 is the safest, quickest, and easiest way to cast your vote,” Tennessee Democratic Party Chair Mary Mancini said. “If you make a plan to vote early during early voting – go during non-peak hours if possible, wear a mask, and maintain social distancing – you, your family and your friends will be safer and you’ll get out of the way of other voters.”

The early voting period in Tennessee runs from Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, to Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, but dates and hours vary based on where you live. It’s important for every voter to check their county election commission to confirm times and locations and to make a plan to vote early during early voting.

“Our volunteers from Democratic County Parties across the state are contacting potential voters by phone or by text to talk about our great candidates and give them the tools they need to register, double-checking their registration, and make a plan to vote during early voting. It’s the work that needs to be done right now because there is so much at stake.”