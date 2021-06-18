June 19th as “Juneteenth National Independence Day”“commemorates the end of slavery in the United States of America”
Click to Lift Every Voice and Sing arr. Roland M. Carter | 105 Voices of History National HBCU Concert Choir
The National HBCU Choir “105 Voices of History” celebrates Juneteenth!“Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Liberation Day, Emancipation Day”
Lift Every Voice and Sing!To celebrate the emancipation of those who had been enslaved in the United States.
HBCU Community of Friends, Alumni, Faculty and StudentsLet us honor Juneteenth!View this national presentation and forward this link to at least two people.
Be sure to Like, Comment, & Subscribe to our channel to get notifications from our YouTube page.
Click on links below to view performance videos from theNational HBCU Concert Choir:Virtual Performance with the United States Navy BandPerformance in Medellin, Colombia, South AmericaHBCU Legacy Voices Performance
We welcome you to include HBCU collective talent in your company, church and organization event.To request an official video use approval and an event usage link contact: