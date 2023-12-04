By Victoria Green

NASHVILLE, TN — The ladies of Les Gemmes Inc., Nashville Chapter presents a workshop on public speaking to strengthen the confidence of “The Jewels.” Workshop Speaker Autumn Prather captured our attention by informing us that “Public Speakers” “inform you, persuade you, advocate, and entertain you.”

“We must capture our audience’s attention when speaking at the podium.” Throughout Prather’s presentation she continued to remind us of how we can perfect our public speaking. She says, “Practice makes progress,” “Jitters are ok,” “Lift your voice for the people in the back,” and “Serve your purpose.” Gemmes and Jewels l-r: Patsy Rees, Mylan Alexander, Kaylea Arnold, and Dr. Phyllis Qualls, Les Gemmes Nashville Chapter president

The Jewels were able to speak on the topics of “What Makes You Great,” Social Media,” and “Music.” Kaylea Arnold, Alayna Mitchell, Andrea Howard, Bene’ Malone, and Yavonne Nix walked up to the podium with smiles on their faces and spoke with confidence. The Ladies of Les Gemmes gleamed with immense joy.

Autumn Page Prather is the co-founder and CEO of The Mother & Daughter Experience™ (M.A.D.E.), a 501 (c) 3organization that she and her daughter created that champions the sacred bond of the mother and daughter relationship. Through their nonprofit, she and her daughter host an annual Mother/Daughter Breakfast, bringing together generations of mothers, daughters, grandmothers, and “the village.” It is their biggest fundraiser for The Mrs. Linda M. Everett Arts Memorial Scholarship, a fund she formed in her late mother’s honor.

Prather is a professional speaker through her business known as Speak Legacy,™ where she designs and delivers keynote speeches that touch, teach, and move her audiences to action. Prather has facilitated team building, leadership, and goal-setting workshops for private and public organizations. During the height of the pandemic, Prather hosted a series of virtual masterclasses on valuable topics for women, including self-care, mental health, and building generational wealth. Prather is featured on various podcasts and was a guest speaker for the annual Rise! Women’s Summit, hosted by Junior League of Nashville, in Spring of 2023. Whether she is speaking at a local school or on an international stage, her talks highlight her passion to be a change agent, the catalyst, by which women and girls are informed, uplifted, and empowered.

Prather is a published author and the proud mother of three children: Sydnei, age 24, Braxton, age 17 and Braylon, age 12. She enjoys motivational speaking, serving the community, traveling, reading, and resting.

Thank you, Autumn Prather, Dr. Phyllis Qualls, Patsy Rees, Rene’ Whittaker, Wanda Miller-Benson, and Gloria McKissack for such a motivating and educational workshop on public speaking.