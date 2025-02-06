Longtime musician opens Nashville sandwich shop

Nashville music fans are quite familiar with Jason Eskridge. He has a long and distinguished resume as a performer and promoter of R&B and soul music in Nashville. His monthly “Sunday Night Soul” presentations at the Five Spot are now in their 11th year, and they continue to bring top artists not only from across the state but nationwide. However, he now has a new, non-musical venture. He’s opening a new sandwich shop in East Nashville. It’s Music City Sandwich, which will be located at 400B Gallatin Pike. While Eskridge says he’s not abandoning music, he’s really excited about the new venture, which has its formal opening Friday.

“For many years I’ve been thinking about different ways to diversify and solidify my financial footprint, something I encourage all musicians to do,” Eskridge told the Tribune during a recent interview. “I’ve always thought that it would be fun to open a sandwich shop. Last summer when my buddy Bill Laviolette, the owner of Shotgun Willie’s BBQ moved up the road to a new location, I jumped at the opportunity to move into the old location. I definitely plan on balancing and even combining this new venture with the work that I do within the music industry. I look forward to having live music and DJs on a regular basis.”

“Our specialty will be East Tennessee style steamed sandwiches,” Eskridge continued. “We will also be incorporating a Build Your Own Sandwich approach, giving our customers free range to get as creative as they like with their sandwich creations, within reason of course. We also plan to eventually offer soups and salads.”

Eskridge says starting off he won’t try to stay open too many hours. “Starting off I will look to serve the lunch crowd, M-F 11-3. In the future I plan on adding some breakfast hours and offerings as well. Currently, I have a small but mighty staff, but I’m looking forward to building out a team of community-minded, detail-oriented individuals. My goal is to become a staple in the Nashville (specifically East Nashville) community in a way that creates a culture and experience that people think about long after the food is gone. I also hope to become a place where people host community events such as yoga classes, book readings, listening parties, etc.”

Anyone interested in contacting Eskridge about the shop should visit him at mcsandwichco@gmail.com.

(The Music City Sandwich Shop will have its grand opening Friday).

