Lundy Chosen as New COO of Knoxville College

By Vivian Shipe

KNOXVILLE, TN — She serves. Already a Knox County Commissioner, she now adds another hat to the many she already wears, that of Chief Operating Officer of the historic Knoxville College, built in 1875. It is fitting that that Knoxville College, rising up from the ashes after great efforts by former state legislator Rick Staples to get the schools accreditation back, be led by a woman whose is known as a visionary, and with her qualifications and expertise, well able to oversee the big picture operations of one of the oldest and most historic colleges in the United States.

Dr. Lundy, who is also a member of The Women LLC, a funding organization designed to help black owned businesses obtain access to capital, already has served the college for years on the Board of Trustees. most recently as vice chair.