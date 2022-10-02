NASHVILLE, Tenn., TN Tribune – Vonlane, a Texas-based premium transportation company, will expand its luxury motor-coach service with a new route between Nashville and Atlanta, with daily service and 19 weekly departures from each city providing travelers with a luxury travel experience that eliminates wait times experienced with other forms of travel.

For the first time, travelers between two of the South’s fastest-growing cities, Atlanta and Nashville, will have a new transportation choice in Vonlane—complete with its signature experience of 22 first-class leather seats, ample workspace, complimentary Wi-Fi, and an on-board attendant offering premium cabin service with snacks, meals and beverages included.

“I started Vonlane to give travelers an alternative to the delays and interruptions that accompany short-haul flights and the hassles of driving one’s own vehicle. We have experienced enormous success with our Texas routes as leisure travelers love the luxurious, first-class travel experience at fares below the cost of commercial air travel, and our business travelers know they can work in a quiet, comfortable environment and bill their travel time,” said Alex Danza, founder & CEO of Vonlane.

Service between the two cities – with 38 weekly departures – begins Nov. 4 and travelers may begin booking travel immediately at www.vonlane.com. The service launches with a three-month introductory fare of $99 one-way or $198 roundtrip service with no taxes, baggage fees, or change fee, and beginning Feb. 1, the fare increases to $119 one way or $238 round trip.

The debut schedule features daily departures from each city as follows:

Nashville to Atlanta (Central time zone)

Monday through Friday schedule: 6:00 a.m., 10:00 a.m., 4:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday schedule: 10 a.m., 2 p.m.

Atlanta to Nashville (Eastern time zone)

Monday through Friday schedule: 6:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 10:00 a.m., 4:00 p.m.

Passengers on the outbound coach from Nashville to Atlanta will board at the Omni Nashville Hotel, located at 250 Rep. John Lewis Way S., Nashville, TN 37203, and guests will arrive/depart in Atlanta at the Grand Hyatt Buckhead, located at 3300 Peachtree Rd. NE, Atlanta, GA 30305.

Danza also announced that Vonlane will open its Southeast Region office in Nashville, led by Melissa Burson, who has worked for the company over the past five years and is relocating this month from Austin, Texas.

Danza targeted the Nashville-Atlanta route for expansion due to several factors, including the high travel time to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the single busiest passenger airport in the world, and the continued citywide traffic congestions brought on by Nashville’s explosive growth.

“Our luxury coach is a new way to connect two growing, dynamic cities. We know that, for years, both business and leisure travelers come and go between Atlanta and Nashville with great frequency. Our luxury coach offers a real alternative to sitting at the airport or wasting productive time sitting in traffic in either city,” Danza said.

According to U.S. Department of Transportation figures, in June 2022, 24.69 percent of departing flights were delayed for an average of 60.64 minutes at Nashville International Airport. Travelers through Hartsfield in Atlanta did not fare much better with 23.84 percent of departing flights delayed an average of 64.18 minutes.

“Combine the travel from the office to the airport, the wait in the airport and the potential delay, and our coach can have a traveler closer to their destination, while air travelers may wait for two hours or more just to board the aircraft. At Vonlane, show up 15 minutes before departure, check in, take your seat, kick back and work or read – let us take care of the travel hassles,” Danza said.

Launched in 2014, Vonlane has created a loyal following of travelers throughout Texas, steadily expanding its routes over the years to meet increasing customer demand. The company offers transportation in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio, Texas with up to 68 daily departures on peak travel days and a total of 370 weekly departures among the cities currently. With the addition of the Nashville-Atlanta route and planned Texas route additions, the weekly departures will total 408 as of November.

The company has been recognized for its fast growth and innovative business model with recognition as a winner of the Inc. 500, Dallas 100, Dallas 500, and Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year awards.

About Vonlane

Vonlane is a luxury motor coach service for business and leisure travelers. Through its Passenger-First travel strategies, Vonlane strives to offer business travelers an alternative means of transport that eliminates stress and improves business productivity at a reasonable cost. The Vonlane fleet provides travelers spacious, peaceful, and productive environments to maximize billable productive time or relaxation with hassle-free departure and arrival experiences. Vonlane currently offers luxury coach service in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Nashville and San Antonio. Visit www.vonlane.com or follow @vonlanecoach