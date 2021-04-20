Mad Max Film Prequel To Be Shot In Australia

SYDNEY — A prequel to the “Mad Max” film franchise starring Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth will be filmed in the southeastern Australian state of New South Wales, pumping AUD 350 million ($272.17 million) into the state’s economy.

“Furiosa” is slated for release in mid-2023, will employ 850 people, and is expected to become the most prominent film ever to be made in Australia.

After having to leave Australia to find work in the United States, Hemsworth says it is a dream come true to film such an iconic project at home.

“This will be my fourth or fifth film here in Australia,” he said in Sydney on April 19.

“[But] really it is, out of everything I’ve done, the biggest pinch myself moment, because I’ve grown up watching it, and it’s so iconic. It is a huge honor — a lot of pressure but exciting pressure that is certainly motivating.”