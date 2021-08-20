Manoj Bajpayee Reads Scripts To Get Rid Of Pre-shoot Nervousness

NEW DELHI — Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee has done several films in a career spanning over 25 years, but he still feels nervous before he starts shooting for any new project.

“The script plays an important role in every film,” said Bajpayee. “I follow my script very seriously. I keep reading it. I keep making notes just to remind myself about all the scenes. I am fascinated with scripts that I agree to work on. I keep going through it till I know it backwards and know each and every scene. I always get nervous before the shoot… so to get rid of that nervousness I keep reading my script (sic),” he said.

Bajpayee also shared that he enjoys the process of getting into the skin of a character more than the actual shoot.

“I love the whole process of getting into the shoes of my character. My process is extremely extensive. I annoy my directors by asking too many questions. I love asking questions. I love getting into the depth of my script. With each film, I try to follow this process,” he added.

Bajpayee, who hails from a small town in Bihar, shifted to Delhi to study and then moved to Mumbai to start his acting career.

It was his role as a gangster in “Satya” that helped him taste success. The actor has proved his versatility time and again with films like “Shool,” “Zubeidaa,” “Pinjar,” “Gangs of Wasseypur,” “Traffic’, “Rajneeti,” and “Aligarh.”

Bajpayee received the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor and Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor for “Satya.” He won his second Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor for Shool (1999). He was also awarded Special Jury National Award for Pinjar (2003).

Currently, he is basking in the success of streaming platform releases such as “The Family Man,” “Ray” and the latest thriller “Dial 100 on streaming platform ZEE 5.”

According to the 52-year-old actor, streaming platforms are a blessing for actors.

“There are so many fabulous actors who are working on various streaming platforms. Their performances are so amazing that I keep learning a thing or two from them. Also, over the years Bollywood was making films that had no space for actors like these, but streaming platforms have changed all that. It’s a blessing,” he shared.

His latest digital project, “Dial 100,” features Bajpayee as a police officer who gets a distress call from Neena Gupta‘s character Seema Pallav. As Bajpayee tries to help Gupta, he soon realizes that they have a past connection that has now put his wife (Sakshi Tanwar) and their son in danger.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Anindita Ghosh and Ojaswin Kathuria