Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–Martha O’Bryan Center recently announced that both its charter schools, East End Prep and Explore! Community School, have earned 2022 Reward School designations from the Tennessee Department of Education.

This award identifies top performing schools in the state. Both schools also achieved Level 5 TVAAS scores for 2022, which is the highest ranking the state gives schools for academic growth.

For many students at East End Prep and Explore, academic work in school is reinforced with afterschool tutoring and summer camp programs also provided through Martha O’Bryan Center. Martha O’Bryan Center operates integrated and whole-family programs for crisis support, food security, employment coaching and education for learners of all ages.

Martha O’Bryan’s CEO, Marsha Edwards, said, “These reward school designations demonstrate our belief that students from any background or any zip code are capable of great success when given access to a high-quality education.”

Edwards also attributed the schools’ success to the quality of their faculty and staff: “We have an exemplary staff of dedicated educators and support staff at each school who are making a real difference in the lives of our students and each other. It is through their efforts and commitment and a shared belief in our school values that makes this possible. During the 11 years that Martha O’Bryan Center has been operating charter schools in Nashville we have seen the city become a national leader in education by embracing the value that charter schools provide.”

East End Prep (grades k-8) is one of East Nashville’s longest serving charter schools. It is located at 1460 McGavock Pike, Nashville, TN 37216 and is a tuition free public school. Please contact the school at (615) 630-7470 to enroll your student.

Explore! Community School is a Kindergarten-8th grade school located at 707 S 7th Street, Nashville, TN 37206. Explore! is also a tuition free public school. Please contact the school at (615) 784-8222 to enroll your student.

About Martha O’Bryan Center

A dynamic anti-poverty nonprofit organization with deep community roots, Martha O’Bryan Center (MOBC) serves low wealth families and children in Middle TN. Our mission – We assist families rise above poverty in one generation. Operating 10 sites in Nashville and working collaboratively across Middle TN, our headquarter services are in Nashville’s Cayce Place Homes.

Recognized for building new service models that expand the “opportunity landscape” for families, Martha O’Bryan Center contributes to a culture of innovation, collaboration and leadership. Over 8,000 people are directly served annually across two program pathways – EDUCATION including early childhood, youth development, k-8 charter schools, high school Academic Student Unions, post-secondary support and FAMILTY ECONOMIC MOBILITY including parent empowerment, adult education and post secondary services, career support, preschool care, food security, family/crisis counseling and public charter schools East End Prep and Explore! Community School.