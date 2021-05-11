Mass Dumping Of Suspected Covid Dead In Indian Rivers Raises Alarm

NEW DELHI — Dozens of bloated and decomposing bodies, washing up on the banks of Indian rivers such as the Ganga and Yamuna, have raised fears of the Covid-19 crisis spiraling out of control and contaminating water bodies.

At least 70 bodies were fished out of the Ganga at Chausa, a village in the eastern state of Bihar’s Buxar city, which borders the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, as per official figures. The Ganga is a lifeline to millions of Indians who live along its course and depend on it for their daily needs.

Aman Samir, district magistrate, Buxar, said the administration launched an investigation to determine the origin of the bodies.

“It was revealed that the bodies were three to four days old,” Samir said. “So, it is clear that the dead do not belong to Buxar district.”

He said the district magistrates of the bordering towns held talks to take stock of the situation. The district authorities collected samples from the corpses for Covid-19 tests and DNA sequencing. The process of disposing of these bodies was underway.

“All night, the bodies were taken out, and we conducted post mortems. Since the bodies were decomposed, the cause of death is yet to be established,” the Buxar administration said in a press statement.

“We have saved DNA traces to help identify the corpses.”

Samir said a strict vigil was ordered, and boat patrols will be conducted to prevent a repeat of such an incident.

“The incident of corpses floating in Ganga in Buxar region of Bihar is unfortunate,” tweeted India’s Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

“This is definitely a matter of investigation. The Modi government is committed to the cleanliness of ‘mother’ Ganga. This incident is unexpected. The concerned states should take immediate cognizance.”

Bodies floating up, nothing new in India

It is illegal to immerse corpses in the Ganga and other rivers, but bodies show up frequently. Saints, children, and those from low-income families are sometimes immersed in these rivers.

Previously, in 2016, about 80 corpses — mostly half-burnt or decomposed — surfaced on the Ganga river in Uttar Pradesh. The National Green Tribunal, India’s environment court, had criticized the government for its failure to control river pollution and asked the water resources and environment ministries to explain.

More than 100 bodies, in a similar state of decay, were found floating in the Ganga in January 2015 and got stuck on the banks and sandy islands at the Pariyar ghat in the Safipur area of Unnao, an industrial city in Uttar Pradesh.

During the Spanish Flu in 1918, India witnessed similar scenes of bodies floating up the river Narmada. That pandemic had killed around 13.88 million people in India.

The latest incident has sent ripples across the nation as many believe the dead are Covid-19 victims. Though official figures state the number of bodies at around 70, eyewitnesses claim the numbers could be more.

“We are in fear,” Ashwani Kumar Verma, a resident of Chausa, told Zenger News. “Some people can’t afford cremation expenses. There is also a shortage of wood to burn the dead.”

“About 40-50 bodies of Covid-19 victims are being pushed into the Ganga every day. It is condemnable. A magistrate must be deployed to ensure proper funerals.”

Politics has also begun over the issue. Pappu Yadav, Bihar’s opposition politician, tweeted about “more than 500 corpses floating in a river” and criticized the state’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. No other reports were indicating this claim.

A day after the Buxar incident, reports of bodies floating down the river came from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, a town about 50 kilometers (31 miles) upstream from Buxar. There were also reports of bodies floating in the river Yamuna in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur a day ago.

India is witnessing unabated Covid-19 deaths, and images of people scrambling for funerals and burials have flooded the world media. More than 250,000 people have died so far in the pandemic that began more than a year ago.

Crematoriums and burial grounds are running out of space. Funeral pyres are being lit in car parking lots and along pavements. The sudden surge in cremations has also seen wood — an essential element in Hindu cremations — supplies dwindling.