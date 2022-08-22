Online-Only Applications Will Be Accepted on a First-Come, First-Served Basis

NASHVILLE, TN — The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency (MDHA) will open the affordable housing waiting list for Carleen Batson Waller Manor, an elderly property, on a first-come, first-served basis from noon Aug. 24, 2022, to 3 p.m. Sept. 21, 2022. Anyone currently on the waiting list for Carleen Batson Waller Manor will need to reapply.



In order to qualify for elderly housing, the head of household must be at least 62 years old.

Applications will be accepted online only and can be submitted 24 hours a day during the open application period at www.nashville-mdha.org (click on the button that says Apply for Housing). The application is simple and takes approximately 10 minutes to complete. Applicants will need to register a new unique username and password and have a valid email address. Once an application is submitted, applicants will receive an email confirming that the application was submitted successfully.

Those interested in applying may view a sample application here. This will allow applicants to gather information needed to successfully complete the online-only application.

Carleen Batson Waller Manor is located at 106 31st Ave. S. in Nashville and features one-bedroom apartments. Applicants interested in Carleen Batson Waller Manor who are in need of assistance may call the management office at 615-252-3734 (choose option 3 when prompted) between noon and 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Assistance is currently limited to phone calls in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applicants may also visit public libraries to access a computer. All Nashville Public Library locations have reopened for in-person services. While face coverings are no longer required, they are strongly encouraged for both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals while inside Metro buildings, including Nashville Public Library.

MDHA does not discriminate on the basis of age, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, color, national origin, religion, disability or any other legally protected status in admission to, access to, or operations of its programs, services, or activities. For assistance with language interpretation or other accommodation or service, call 615-252-8599. For other questions, call 615-252-8464.

About the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency

Established in 1938, MDHA provides affordable housing opportunities to more than 13,000 families primarily through Project-Based Rental Assistance and Section 8 vouchers. It also manages federally-funded community development and homeless assistance programs on behalf of the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County. To foster urban growth, MDHA oversees 11 redevelopment districts that guide development through design and land-use zoning controls. Additional information about MDHA can be found on www.nashville-mdha.org, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.