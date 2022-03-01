Penelope McCown successfully became a mother three years ago with the assistance of IVF.

Years prior, she struggled with pregnancy and decided to embark on the journey of motherhood by assistive practices.

Penelope would like to open dialogue in the African American community around IVF and to remove judgement and stigma that many may have around this topic.

Penelope will be launching a new baby line entitled “Cocoa Baby Love” with specialty products designed specifically for new mom’s who traveled the non-traditional road to motherhood.

She’s also launching a platform to increase communication around IVF entitled “Pieces of Penelope”. Penelope’s new line will premier March 26, 2022.

Penelope was most recently featured in: Black women, long ignored in infertility discussions, speakout (ajc.com)