Close Menu
    Advertise With Us
    Entertainment

    Sly Stone, Maestro of a Multifaceted Hitmaking Band, Dies at 82

    Joe CoscarelliBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Sly Stone in 1973. Though he eventually receded from center stage, his vibrant, intricately arranged songs left their mark on countless artists.Credit...Michael Putland/Getty Images
    Sly Stone in 1973. Though he eventually receded from center stage, his vibrant, intricately arranged songs left their mark on countless artists.Credit...Michael Putland/Getty Images
    Advertisement

    Sly Stone, the influential, eccentric and preternaturally rhythmic singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer whose run of hits in the late 1960s and early ’70s with his band the Family Stone could be dance anthems, political documents or both, died on Monday at home in the Granada Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. He was 82.

    The cause was “a prolonged battle with C.O.P.D.,” or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, “and other underlying health issues,” his representatives said in a statement.

    As the colorful maestro and mastermind of a multiracial, mixed-gender band, Mr. Stone experimented with the R&B, soul and gospel music he was raised on in the San Francisco area, mixing classic ingredients of Black music with progressive funk and the burgeoning freedoms of psychedelic rock ’n’ roll.

    Sly and the Family Stone’s most recognizable songs, many of which would be sampled by hip-hop artists, include “Everyday People,” “Dance to the Music,” “I Want to Take You Higher,” “Family Affair,” “Hot Fun in the Summertime” and “Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Agin).”

    Advertisement
    Mr. Stone and the six other members of his group sitting and standing around the brick steps in the front of a building.
    Sly and the Family Stone in 1970. Seated, from left: Greg Errico, Sly Stone and Larry Graham. Standing, from left: Cynthia Robinson, Freddie Stone, Rose Stone and Jerry Martini.Credit…GAB Archive/Redferns

    Though Mr. Stone eventually receded from center stage, his vibrant, intricately arranged songs left their mark on a host of top artists, including George Clinton, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Michael Jackson, Outkast, Red Hot Chili Peppers and D’Angelo, as well as jazz musicians like Miles Davis and Herbie Hancock. As the critic Joel Selvin said, “There was Black music before Sly Stone, and Black music after Sly Stone.”

    A correction was made on

    June 10, 2025

    :

    An earlier version of this obituary misstated the year the documentary “Summer of Soul” was released. It was 2021, not 2001. The earlier version also misstated at one point when the Sly and the Family Stone album “A Whole New Thing” was released. It was 1967, not 1968.

    Share.

    Related Posts

    Comments are closed.