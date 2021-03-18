Meharry Medical College Expands Board of Trustees, Welcomes Kevin Bryant

NASHVILLE, TN — Meharry Medical College announced that Kevin Bryant, Managing Director US Public Entity Practice Leader at Marsh, will join the College’s Board of Trustees. Bryant’s appointment supports the College’s continued expansion of its regional, national and international partners.

With more than 30 years of experience in the insurance brokerage industry, Bryant’s professional efforts focus on state and local government, nonprofit and public entities, which he will leverage to support the College’s advancement as a trailblazer fostering the elimination of health disparities.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Mr. Kevin Bryant to the Meharry community and our distinguished Board of Trustees,” said Dr. James E. K. Hildreth, President and CEO of Meharry Medical College. “Mr. Bryant’s health care expertise, coupled with his experience and commitment to further diversity, equity and inclusion among the communities he serves, aligns with our mission and core values. We look forward to working together to continue our expansion in health sciences and beyond.”

In his leadership role at Marsh, Bryant is known for his exceptional results and support of the greater corporate and civic community by encouraging employee participation in local organizations. He also leads, supports and strengthens the organization’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts to help recruit, retain and promote a talented, more diverse workforce.

“I am honored to join Meharry’s Board of Trustees and support the College’s mission to eliminate health care disparities and serve all of mankind,”Bryant said. “I am dedicated to supporting Meharry in its good work to provide excellent educational experiences to more and more students each year. I look forward to the role I will play in Meharry’s efforts to pave the way for more African Americans to pursue careers in the health sciences field.”

In addition to his new role on Meharry’s Board of Trustees, Bryant also serves on the Board of Trustees of his alma mater, Furman University, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science.