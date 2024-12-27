Meharry Medical College Announces Dr. Ashwin Vasan James McCune Smith Distinguished Fellow at Meharry Medical College’s School of Global Health

Meharry Medical College recently announced that Dr. Ashwin Vasan, former NYC Health Commissioner and a public health leader with over 20 years of experience, has been appointed the James McCune Smith Distinguished Fellow at Meharry Medical College’s School of Global Health.

Dr. Vasan’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and his commitment to addressing health inequities make him an exceptional addition to Meharry’s nearly 150-year legacy of advancing health equity.

As Founding Dean Daniel Dawes, J.D., noted:

“Dr. Vasan’s health leadership in New York City and elsewhere is an example for our nation and beyond, and I know he will be a strong addition to what we are building here at Meharry, as we continue to work with our founding advisory board to develop long-term solutions for communities around the globe.”

Dr. Vasan will work to:

Strengthen equity-focused global health education

Develop innovative solutions for marginalized communities

Mentor future leaders who will shape a more just healthcare system

This is a pivotal moment for Meharry and the broader health community. Learn more about this appointment at MeharryGlobal.org.