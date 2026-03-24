Meharry Medical College Launches Professional Certificates to Bridge the Gap Between Data and Care

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Meharry Medical College announces new professional certificates designed to empower clinicians, administrators, and researchers to incorporate data science and artificial intelligence into their work. The programs aim to translate complex information into actionable insights that improve patient outcomes and operational efficiency.

“Our goal is to equip the healthcare workforce with the digital fluencies of tomorrow,” said Ashutosh Singhal, Ph.D., chief data officer and associate vice-president. “By merging clinical expertise with advanced data science and AI, these professional certificates ensure that healthcare leaders are not just consumers of technology, but architects of a more efficient, and data-informed, patient-centric health system.”

Flexible Learning for Working Professionals

Offered by Meharry’s Enterprise Data and Analytics, the three certificate courses: Data and AI Literacy, Informatics and Data Management, and Issues of Data Privacy in Human Subjects Research, are designed for the busy workforce. The courses offer four-module structures available in both virtual and in-person formats, ensuring accessibility without disrupting daily professional duties.

Program Highlights and Key Benefits:

Data and AI Literacy

Demystifying Artificial Intelligence: Provides a foundational understanding of data and AI, enabling participants to better analyze and interpret the complex information collected over time.

Provides a foundational understanding of data and AI, enabling participants to better analyze and interpret the complex information collected over time. Predictive Analytics for Healthcare: Teaches how to leverage predictive modeling specifically evaluate and implement AI-driven diagnostic and predictive tools to improve outcomes in underserved communities.

Informatics and Data Management

Understanding the Health Data Ecosystem, including Clinical Workflow: Focuses on the intersection of information, technology, and healthcare, helping professionals understand how clinical, research, and operational data are managed across complex health information systems (HIS) such as Electronic Health Records (EHR), Health information Exchanges (HIE), and Personal Health Records (PHR), and how these systems support patient care, research , and health system operations.

Focuses on the intersection of information, technology, and healthcare, helping professionals understand how clinical, research, and operational data are managed across complex health information systems (HIS) such as Electronic Health Records (EHR), Health information Exchanges (HIE), and Personal Health Records (PHR), and how these systems support patient care, research , and health system operations. Data Standards and Interoperability: Introduces participants to health data standards, interoperability frameworks, including the medical coding systems and health data standards enabling organizations to integrate clinical and research data across systems to support analytics, population health, and translational research.

Issues of Data Privacy in Human Subjects Research

Navigating the Ethical Landscape: Equips researchers and compliance officers with the tools to handle the sensitive ethical and practical challenges of data privacy in an era of massive clinical databases.

Equips researchers and compliance officers with the tools to handle the sensitive ethical and practical challenges of data privacy in an era of massive clinical databases. Ensuring Patient Trust: Teaches best practices for safeguarding human subject data, which is critical for maintaining institutional reputation and patient confidence in clinical trials and research studies.

Learn more about Meharry EDA’s professional certificates at https://shorturl.at/4G5SG

About Meharry Medical College

Founded in 1876, Meharry Medical College is one of the nation’s oldest and largest historically Black academic health science centers. Located in Nashville, Tennessee, Meharry is dedicated to educating physicians, dentists, researchers, and health professionals committed to serving the underserved. With a legacy of excellence in health equity, community engagement, and innovation, Meharry continues to advance its mission of improving the well-being of all people—especially those from historically marginalized populations.

About Enterprise Data and Analytics (EDA)

The Enterprise Data and Analytics (EDA) division is central to Meharry Medical College’s strategic vision of becoming a leader in data-driven, health equity-focused research. EDA champions a data-driven culture by providing essential data collection, management, and analytics services that advance the College’s mission to improve the understanding of Social Determinants of Health and clinical research. Guided by principles of ethical stewardship, security, and transparency, the division aims to transform data into a strategic asset that informs evidence-based decisions across clinical, academic, and business enterprises. Beyond the campus, EDA serves as a consulting partner for businesses across various industries, offering data-driven strategies and implementation tools to drive operational advantage and increased efficiency.