FUNdraising Good Times Set. Ready. Go. – Not so fast! What to look out for when seeking a nonprofit fundraising job.

A career in fundraising is often rewarding, with opportunities for growth and advancement. But finding the “right” position can be a challenge. As with so many professions, the right position differs from person to person. The ideal job for one can be a nightmare for another. Variables that influence one’s experience include personal temperament, area of expertise, management style, size and type of organization or institution, culture, geography, and more. We offer the following as suggestions for things to look out for when seeking a nonprofit fundraising position.

Take the time to do your homework before committing to a new position or organization. Research as much as you can prior to your interviews so you can ask appropriate questions and listen for information and insights that will inform your negations and decision. Here are the types of things you want to be aware of before you sign the dotted line.

Is the board functional or dysfunctional? Especially in the area of fundraising. Does the organization have a culture of fundraising that includes working with volunteer fundraising leaders, especially members of the board? What is the turnover rate for volunteer leadership and staff? Are they looking for one person to raise all the money so others can do the important work? How do you know this? Are your sources reliable?

Are you able to understand the CEO’s or executive director’s vision for the organization or institution, and the path they are seeking to chart? Do they have fund development experience? If yes, what type? Are they comfortable cultivating and soliciting major donors? Do they know how to set fundraising goals, manage progress, and evaluate results? What are their expectations of you, and what resources will be provided to support your work? Related to this, is there a development team, or will you be the only full-time development staff within the organization?

Were you offered the opportunity to meet with team member or board members during the interview? Are there well-defined roles and responsibilities for fundraising staff and board members? Is the interviewer willing to share information about their data management system and processes, and the technology available to support your work? What about the case for support? Is your potential employer working with a fundraising case? Does it clearly communicate fundraising priorities and related financial goals?

What do you know about the organization? What is the “word on the street” and what does an online search yield? Do you know how the giving community views the organization? Have they received grants from local philanthropists and public agencies? Do they have a history of lead gifts and major gifts? What about the actual work they engage in? Is the organization and its people respected? Are they making an impact? We recommend taking the time to learn as much as you can before you accept a position. Honestly assess both potential employer and what you will bring to the job. Don’t let reputation, money, or benefits cloud your judgement.

Copyright 2026 – Mel and Pearl Shaw of Saad&Shaw–Comprehensive Fund Development Services, providing fundraising coaching, planning, case for support services, and more. www.saadandshaw.com. Virtual services and consultations always available.