Meharry Medical Group Begins offering COVID-19 Vaccines to Seniors 75 and older Saturday, Jan. 16th

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Meharry Medical Group will offer the COVID-19 vaccine to Nashville residents age 75 and older each Saturday beginning January 16th.
Community members interested in receiving the vaccine must register in advance by calling 615-327-6348 (MD4U).
Vaccines will be administered by Meharry Medical Group each Saturday on the Meharry campus at the Moses Alumni Hall Building (view map here).
Participants must be 75 or older to participate in this round of inoculations.
Meharry is on the front lines in fight against COVID-19. Since March, Meharry has tested more than 300,000 people at Nashville testing sites. Meharry will play a leading role in making the vaccine available to minority and underserved communities.
African American communities have been hit hardest by COVID-19 and continue to express hesitation toward the vaccine because of a longstanding history of mistreatment and misdiagnosis in healthcare.
As COVID-19 continues to ravage vulnerable communities, Meharry stands with key leaders to provide people with helpful information about the vaccine’s safety, efficacy and importance to further protect the community it has served since 1876.
Key leaders who will be vaccinated include: Tennessee TribunePublisher and CEO Rosetta Miller-Perry, Gospel Music Singer and Television Host Bobby Jones and Rev. Ed Sanders, Founder of Metropolitan Interdenominational Church.
