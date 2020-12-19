Meharry President Dr. James Hildreth to Address COVID-19 Vaccine Concerns/Myths in Facebook Live Town Hall Dec. 23

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Meharry Medical College, in partnership with Racial Justice Ministries at Scarritt Bennett Center, is hosting a Facebook LIVE Q&A with Meharry President Dr. James Hildreth to spread accurate information and answer questions on the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 6 p.m.

Rev. Jean-Marie, Director of Racial Justice Ministries at Scarritt Bennett Center, will ask Dr. Hildreth audience-submitted questions to provide essential answers on COVID-19, the vaccine and the vaccination rollout.

Audiences can submit their questions in advance to [email protected]