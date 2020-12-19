Meharry President Dr. James Hildreth to Address COVID-19 Vaccine Concerns/Myths in Facebook Live Town Hall Dec. 23

MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE PRESIDENT AND CEO JAMES E.K. HILDRETH SR., PH.D., M.D.

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Meharry Medical College, in partnership with Racial Justice Ministries at Scarritt Bennett Center, is hosting a Facebook LIVE Q&A with Meharry President Dr. James Hildreth to spread accurate information and answer questions on the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 6 p.m.

Rev. Jean-Marie, Director of Racial Justice Ministries at Scarritt Bennett Center, will ask Dr. Hildreth audience-submitted questions to provide essential answers on COVID-19, the vaccine and the vaccination rollout.
Audiences can submit their questions in advance to [email protected].
The event will be hosted on the Scarritt Bennett Center Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ScarrittBennettCenter.

