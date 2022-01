Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–The application deadline for the Meharry/TSU Medical/Dental Accelerated Pathway Program is Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Students selected for this program will receive their Bachelor of Science in Biology or Chemistry from Tennessee State University in three years. Upon completion of undergraduate requirements, students earn an M.D. or D.D.S. degree at Meharry in four years.

For more information and a full list of requirements please visit the link below.

https://tnstateu.az1.qualtrics.com/…/SV_78l6LLqgwPwH46W