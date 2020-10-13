Meharry Women’s Center offers Free Mammograms through Oct. 30th

FILE - This July 31, 2012, file photo shows a mammogram, a test to detect cancer. A new study suggests that adding MRIs to mammograms to screen women with very dense breasts may find more cancers but also gives a lot of false alarms. (Torin Halsey/Times Record News via AP, File)

Nashville–In acknowledgement of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Center for Women’s Health Research at Meharry Medical College is offering free mammograms in the month of October.

To qualify for the free digital mammography screening (value $150) individuals should meet the following criteria:

  • Be 40+ years old
  • Or 30+ years old with a family member (mother, sister, daughter) that has breast cancer

Women of all ethnicities fitting the basic screening criteria are invited to participate.

To schedule your FREE Mammogram, talk with a team member of Meharry Center for Women’s Health Research.

For more information email [email protected] or call 615-327-6531

