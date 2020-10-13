Meharry Women’s Center offers Free Mammograms through Oct. 30th

Nashville–In acknowledgement of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Center for Women’s Health Research at Meharry Medical College is offering free mammograms in the month of October.

To qualify for the free digital mammography screening (value $150) individuals should meet the following criteria:

Be 40+ years old

Or 30+ years old with a family member (mother, sister, daughter) that has breast cancer

Women of all ethnicities fitting the basic screening criteria are invited to participate.

To schedule your FREE Mammogram, talk with a team member of Meharry Center for Women’s Health Research.

For more information email [email protected] or call 615-327-6531