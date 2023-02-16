NASHVILLE, TN — Mayor John Cooper and Deputy Mayor for Community Engagement Brenda Haywood announced the city’s plans to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of Nashville and Davidson County with a series of events and milestones.

On February 27th, Metro will host a panel discussion titled The Consolidation and the Role of the African American Community. The event will be at the Lentz Public Health Center on 2500 Charlotte Avenue at 5:30-7 pm.

Additionally, city and community leaders both past and present will celebrate this special milestone with a public celebration at the Historic Metro Courthouse, 1 Public Square, on April 1 from 1-4 pm.

“Six decades ago, Nashvillians came together to consolidate our city and county governments to make our community stronger and more efficient,” said Mayor John Cooper. “Since then, Nashville has undergone exponential growth and transformation. We are one of the most sought-after cities in the country and a world-class global destination. Yet, the design of our Metro government continues to effectively usher in this new era, all while continuing to make Metro Nashville a place where everyone can thrive.”

Metro will likely announce additional events in the weeks ahead.

“Nashville’s African American community has played an essential role in our city’s history during these past six decades, and I’m grateful we are highlighting those efforts as part of Metro’s 60th festivities” said Deputy Mayor of Community Engagement Brenda Haywood. “I’m also excited for the opportunity to look back and lift up the contributions of so many important people who have helped make Nashville the incredible city it is today. I look forward to all of our neighborhoods and communities coming together and celebrating the city we love.”

Today, there are some 40 consolidated governments in the United States. Many of these successful consolidation efforts have used the 1962 Nashville charter as a model.

“The City-County merger of Nashville and Davidson County was the fourth such merger in the United States,” said Carole Bucy, Metro Historian. “The new Metropolitan government became a reality on April 1, 1963, when the first Metro Council, Mayor, and Vice Mayor were sworn into office. The 1962 charter also gave more citizens the opportunity to participate in the governmental process through service on Metro’s boards and commissions. The process has stood the test of time.”

To learn more about initiatives to help celebrate the consolidation of Nashville and Davidson County, its history, growth and more, e-mail MetroAt60@nashville.gov.