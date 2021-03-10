Metro Nashville to Host Largest One-Day Drive-Through COVID Vaccine Event March 20th with 10,000 Appointments Available

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 9, 2021 — Officials from the Metro Public Health Department and the Mayor’s Office of Emergency Management have announced details of what will currently be Nashville’s largest one-day Covid-19 vaccination event. The event will take place from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on March 20th. The drive-thru event will be located in Lots A-D of Nissan Stadium.

“The March 20th mass vaccination event at Nissan Stadium will be an inflection point in Nashville’s fight against the pandemic,” said Mayor John Cooper. “In a single day, Public Health plans on vaccinating 10,000 of our residents to move our city closer to herd immunity and a return to normal life. This effort is only possible with the help of our community partners and, most importantly, Nashvillians who are prioritizing their health by getting vaccinated.”

Health officials will open 10,000 appointments at 10 a.m. tomorrow for anyone in Phase 1A, 1B, 1C and those 65 and older. Once an individual makes their appointment they will receive a confirmation email that must be presented upon arriving at the event. Due to the confirmation process, all appointments can only be made online by visiting covid19.nashville.gov

“This is our next big step in our fight against the COVID-19 virus,” said Dr. Alex Jahangir, chair of Metro’s Coronavirus Task Force. “To be able to fully vaccinate 10,000 in one day takes coordination with many partners. I’m grateful for the commitment of the Tennessee Unified Command and Dr. Lisa Piercey, all of our state partners including the National Guard, Hands On Nashville volunteers and the Tennessee Titans. I encourage anyone who qualifies to Titan Up, sign up and get vaccinated.”

The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be the only one offered at the event. Additional large-scale drive-thru vaccine events will be planned in coming weeks in other areas of Nashville, based on the availability of vaccine.

“Nissan Stadium takes great pride in serving the Nashville community beyond entertaining fans on game days. Over the past year, it has hosted a PPE drive, been a coordination site for tornado recovery volunteers, served as an operations hub as AT&T restored service following the Dec. 25 explosion, and it continues to host a COVID-19 testing center free to the public” said Adolpho Birch, Titans Sr. VP of Business Affairs and Chief Legal Officer. “Using the stadium to provide essential services to the community is a responsibility we take very seriously, and we’re proud to join other teams stadiums across the NFL in supporting our country’s vaccination effort.”

Special appearances are expected by T-Rac and other Nashville sports teams’ mascots and Titans cheerleaders to cheer on those waiting in line to receive their shot.

This will be a drive-thru only event and no walk ups will be accepted. In order to keep the lines as short as possible, health officials encourage multiple individuals with appointments come in a single vehicle. Please no more people per vehicle than number of car doors for the vehicle. Persons receiving the vaccine are asked to wear attire that will allow easy and quick access to your upper arms.

Today’s announcement follows the move to Phase 1c where on Monday, 11,000 appointments were scheduled over the next two weeks at the vaccine clinic located inside the Music City Center. Pfizer vaccine is offered at the MCC.

The Nissan Stadium drive-thru vaccine clinic will be in a different location from Metro’s COVID Assessment Center, which offers testing each Monday thru Friday.

The Metro Public Health Department would like to thank Nissan Stadium and the Titans, other Metro departments, local health professional colleges, health systems, the Tennessee National Guard, FEMA and numerous individuals in helping to provide this event.