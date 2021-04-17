Metro Parks Board Seeks Input on Request to Rename Hadley Park

PUBLIC NOTICE



Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–The Metropolitan Board of Parks and Recreation is seeking community input on a request to change the name of Hadley Park to Kwame Leo Lillard Park. The proposed name change would honor Kwame Leo Lillard, a local civil rights activist who died in December.

The Parks Board will accept public comment for a 30-day period beginning Monday, April 19, 2021 and ending at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2021. The Board is soliciting public input before taking a formal vote to determine whether to petition the Tennessee Historical Commission, the governmental body that will make the final decision, on changing the name of the park.

The public will be able to provide input by email, standard mail, phone, in-person during the May 4, 2021 Parks Board meeting and at a community meeting that is scheduled for 6 p.m., May 5, at Hadley Park Community Center .

Information on the various ways to provide input is listed below.

MAIL: Metropolitan Board of Parks and Recreation, Post Office Box 196340, Nashville TN 37219-6340

ATTN: Hadley Park Name Change

Clearly state if opposed or in favor of the name change.

EMAIL: [email protected]

SUBJECT LINE: Hadley Park

Clearly state if opposed or in favor of the name change.

PHONE: Call 629-255-1200, extension 51200

Clearly state if opposed or in favor of the name change.

BOARD

BOARD

MEETING: Parks Board meets at 12 p.m., Tuesday, May 4 in the Parks Board Room located at 2565 Park Plaza, Nashville TN. Participants will have a maximum of three minutes to state their opinion. Mask are required. COVID19 protocols will be in place.

MEETING: An in-person community meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Wednesday, May 5, Hadley Park Community Center located at 1037 28th Avenue North, Nashville, TN. Participants will have a maximum of three minutes to state their opinion. They will also be required to wear a mask. COVID19 protocols will be in place.