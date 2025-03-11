Michelle Obama launches podcast with brother Craig Robinson

Former first lady Michelle Obama will launch a podcast with her brother, Craig Robinson, the Obamas’ media company, Higher Ground, announced Monday.

Obama said the “IMO” podcast will be a space to have “thoughtful conversations about life,” according to Higher Ground.

“With everything going on in the world, we’re all looking for answers and people to turn to,” she said.

“My brother Craig and I launched the IMO podcast to create a space for people to come as they are, ask honest questions, give their opinions, and have thoughtful conversations about life.”

“IMO” will feature the former first lady and her brother sharing their “candid perspectives” and addressing “everyday questions shaping our lives, relationships, and the world around us.”

“There is no single way to deal with the challenges we may be facing — whether it’s family, faith, or our personal relationships — but taking the time to open up and talk about these issues can provide hope,” Obama said.

Robinson, who is the executive director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches, said he and his sister grew up talking through life’s big and small questions together. “And now, we’re inviting listeners into that conversation, with the hope that it sparks new ideas, new perspectives, and creates the connection we could all use right now,” he said.

The first two episodes of the podcast are set to air Wednesday, with new episodes released weekly.

Obama and Robinson will take the stage at SXSW in Austin, Texas, on Thursday to record a special episode of the podcast in front of an audience, the media company said.

Since leaving the White House in 2017, Obama has written two books, “Becoming” and “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” both memoirs.