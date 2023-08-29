Nashville – Meharry Medical College Ventures, Inc. (MMCV, Inc.), a wholly owned subsidiary of Meharry Medical College, announced today the selection of Lawrence Hall as the organization’s new Vice President of Business Development. A Nashville native, Hall has led business development efforts with both Trevecca Nazarene University and Meharry Medical College, and served on the Metropolitan Nashville Davidson County Council for four years. In his new position, he will work closely with MMCV Inc’s new CEO, Reginald Holt, to build a future where healthcare works for everyone.

Lawrence Hall served most recently as the Business Partnerships Officer with Trevecca Nazarene University, where he initiated the nursing school partnership with Ascension Saint Thomas and Trevecca Nazarene University. Previously, he worked with the Office of Mayor of the Metropolitan Government of Nashville as the Director of the Office of Neighborhoods and Community Engagements, where he led strategic partnerships and stakeholder engagement efforts. He also served previously with Meharry Medical College, overseeing government and community affairs, as well as business development efforts, as the Vice President of External Affairs and Business Development. Hall has also worked with the Tennessee General Assembly, serving in the Office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“We are proud to add a well-known business and community leader in Nashville to our growing team at MMCV, Inc. Lawrence Hall will help lead our efforts to identify and partner with the innovative healthcare professionals and leaders of the future, both at Meharry Medical College and around the world,” said Reginald Holt, CEO of Meharry Medical College Ventures. “Together, we can accelerate health equity around the world.”

MMCV, Inc. is jumpstarting development of innovative solutions designed to create health equity by bringing together Meharry Medical College faculty and students with healthcare experts, advisers, and investors. The organization is leading the charge to identify, partner with, and fund the next generation of leaders accelerating the transformation of health equity. Meharry Medical College has been preparing diverse healthcare leaders and researchers for nearly 150 years. The MMCV, Inc. innovation hub supports this mission by identifying and accelerating go-to market opportunities for solutions poised to improve health outcomes and quality of life for all, while contributing to the financial stability and growth of the college.

Lawrence was elected to the Metropolitan Nashville Davidson County Council in 1999, serving four years as a representative of the 5th Council District of East Nashville. During that time, he served as Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Public Works Committee and Vice Chairman of the Transportation Committee. Today, he serves on the Country Music Hall of Fame Education Council. He served previously on the Margaret Maddox YMCA Board of Directors and The Tennessee Lobbyists Association Board of Directors.

Hall holds a Master of Public Administration from Tennessee State University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Trevecca Nazarene University