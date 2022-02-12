Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – MOJO Marketing + PR announces new client win in the Fine Arts industry: Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS), the largest traveling African Diaspora art show in the United States.

MOJO Founder and Chief Brand Curator, Monchiere Holmes-Jones.

Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS) chose the Nashville based agency for their experience of multicultural, health, culture amplification.

HFAS is in its 14th year of existence and on the heels of their increased popularity world-wide sought out a partner that could connect the art show culture to the world even more.

MOJO plans to introduce the brand nationally through more strategy, exposure and experiences.

“As a collective of creatives and culture amplifiers, MOJO is honored to work to amplify this esteemed cultural institution ” said Founder and Chief Brand Curator, Monchiere Holmes-Jones.

The popularity of art healing Inspired by the Harlem Renaissance, HFAS provides a platform for African Diaspora visionary artists to exhibit and sell their artwork.

First held in February 2010 in New York City, the Harlem Fine Arts Show has attracted more than 80,000 visitors to venues, including Martha’s Vineyard, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Chicago, White Plains and New York City.

Attendees include collectors, art enthusiasts, educators, students and professionals. Learn more at www.hfas.org.

For more information about MOJO Marketing + PR, contact Monchiere’ Holmes-Jones at info@mojomktg.com.