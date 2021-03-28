Mokara on San Antonio Riverwalk

April 2015

San Antonio’s infamous River Walk dazzles visitors with an array of restaurants, clubs, attractions and shops, surrounded by lush green gardens and pathways. Colorful southwestern souvenirs allure guests into unique shops filled with cultural artifacts and attire. With the endless walking, consider some luxurious pampering at the Forbes Four Star Mokara Hotel. Mokara, a rare orchid with healing properties, invites guests into a palatial haven with European décor. Enjoy an agua fresca, the spa’s own coconut water, made with chilled condensed milk, coconut water and sugar over ice. The vast 17,000-square-foot spa offers private sanctuary lounges and 17 treatment rooms and a couples’ treatment room. Spa guests can enjoy their own private whirlpool, steam and sauna, Vichy showers are also offered. plus an outdoor poolside café with rooftop views of the city. A full-service hair and nail salon is also on site. Private label products, using ingredients indigenous to Texas and San Antonio, include shampoo, conditioner, bath soaps and body treatments. Spa services, for both men and women, include facials, massages, aromatherapy, reflexology, shiatsu, body wraps, manicures, pedicures and a range of spa therapies. For more information, visit www.mokarahotelsandspas.com.