NASHVILLE, Tenn. – MP&F Strategic Communications has named longtime agency leaders Jessica Darden and Stacy Alcala and respected public relations professional Neysa Taylor vice presidents of the firm.

“Jessica and Stacy have been integral to MP&F’s success for nearly two decades, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring in Neysa, who brings experience working in government and for some of the biggest brands in the nation to our team,” said Jennifer Brantley, the firm’s managing partner. “They are top-notch industry professionals, and we have every confidence they will help guide the company forward in the years ahead.” Stacy Alcala Jessica Darden Neysa Taylor

Darden joined MP&F in 2004. During her tenure, she has worked for a number of different clients in various industries, including health care, retail, government and the nonprofit sector. Her specialties include research and strategic planning, community relations, grassroots campaigns, brand development, and event planning for clients including the U.S. Department of Labor’s Job Corps program, PhRMA and the University of Tennessee. Darden has been involved with several local organizations over the years, such as The Junior League of Nashville, The Tomorrow Fund and The Oasis Center. She previously served on the board of directors for Nashville Cable and All About Women and is a member of the board of trustees for Harding Academy.

Alcala joined MP&F as a staff associate in 2007 and leads award-winning work in the health care, government and senior living industries. She specializes in leading large-scale event planning, integrated marketing strategy and crisis communications issues. Her client leadership experience includes the United States Department of Labor’s Job Corps program, Aegis, the United States Marine Corps’ Marine Week and Integral Senior Living. Alcala is a member of PRSA Nashville and the Nashville Health Care Council and serves on the board of Operation Stand Down Tennessee. Alcala is also certified by PRSA in crisis communications.

Taylor, the newest addition to MP&F, has 15-plus years of industry experience spanning roles with news outlets, government and corporate positions. She started her career as an assignment manager at WTVF NewsChannel 5. After leaving WTVF, Taylor spent five years as the director of communications for the Tennessee Department of Correction, where she led a team of 14 handling stakeholder engagement, media relations and oversight of TDOC’s dispatch center. Before joining MP&F, she spent the last three years in senior positions with McDonald’s and Amazon, where she led communications strategy, stakeholder management and corporate messaging. Taylor is a member of the Nashville Women of Color in Communications, as well as the Nashville Chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists. She is also a founding board member of Invictus Nashville Charter School.