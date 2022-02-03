MURFREESBORO, TN — Two MTSU departments are joining forces with the local United Way and the League of Women Voters to shed light on Rutherford County’s neediest residents.

“United for Alice: Examining Our Quality of Life” is slated for 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, in the Miller Meeting Room of the Miller Education Center, 503 Bell St. The event is free and open to the public, and free parking will be available at the building and the lot across the street.

MTSU’s departments of human sciences and social work are part of the project. Meagan Flippin, president and CEO of the United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties, will present the Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed (ALICE) data set for Rutherford County.

“ALICE is a new way of conceptualizing and presenting information on the difficulties of households that earn above the federal poverty level but remain economically challenged to meet basic necessities of housing, child care, food, transportation, technology and health care,” said Cathy McElderry, chair of the Department of Social Work.

Gina Pisut, chair of the Department of Human Sciences, said students in both departments will help welcome guests and elected officials and network with community stakeholders.

“Such joint efforts have the power to raise awareness and elicit discussions for solutions to support these families,” said Pisut. “With an upcoming election cycle, this topic deserves much attention.”

McElderry said faculty are discussing possible joint classroom and experiential activities in which students could work together regarding the issue.

For more information, contact Claire Cook, an associate professor of child development and family studies, at claire.cook@mtsu.edu or Flippin at Meagan.Flippin@yourlocaluw.org.