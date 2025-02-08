MTSU hosts 29th annual Unity Luncheon

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Looking for common ground while accepting our differences strengthens a

community, the Rev. Jason Scales told hundreds gathered Thursday, Feb. 6, at Middle Tennessee State

University for the 29th annual Unity Luncheon celebrating “unsung heroes” in the community.

“Unity is when a group of people understand a common goal by developing mutual understanding,” said

Scales, who was introduced to the crowd by his wife, Barbara Scales, former director of MTSU’s June

Anderson Center for Women and Nontraditional Students and now an administrator at Motlow State

Community College.

In keeping with the event’s theme, “Where There Is Unity There is Strength,” the keynote speaker talked

about the importance of maintaining harmony and promoting a sense of belonging.

“I believe we have to open our hearts and our minds, learn to forgive and set new paths, so moments like

this can shape what I believe America and the rest of this world can be if we all learn how to live together

and find things in common,” said Scales, pastor of Believers Faith Fellowship in Christiana and Shelbyville.

Unity doesn’t necessarily mean uniformity.

“It embraces diversity while maintaining solidarity and cohesiveness. It's a shared sense of identity

amongst people in that community,” Scales said. “Our community can grow if we find things in common.”

Hosted by the Office of Intercultural and Diversity Affairs, under the direction of Danielle Rochelle,

the Unity Luncheon pays homage to the community’s unsung heroes who were chosen by the university’s

Black History Month Committee.

Honorees are age 50 or older who have resided in the Middle Tennessee area for 20 years or more and

have made outstanding contributions to the community in a variety of categories. To date, there have

been 146 unsung heroes honored — with six more added to the list this year. This year’s honorees

include:

Education: MTSU alumna Sherica Clark Nelms, chief program officer at the nonprofit Martha O’Bryan

Center in Nashville, has spent her 20-year career advocating and encouraging underrepresented students

in higher education.

Contribution to Black Arts: Murfreesboro native Darryl Chaney, founder and director of Christ

Fellowship Chorale, has spent over 40 years in music ministry to choirs, congregations and community

groups. He currently serves Cherry Grove Baptist Church in Murfreesboro.

Excellence in Sports: Lifelong Murfreesboro resident Thaya Morant developed a love of running over

50 years ago. Since then, the 70-something grandmother has competed in dozens of races, including more

than 20 half-marathons, while inspiring and empowering others to stay physically active.

Advocate of Civility: The Rev. Vincent Windrow, retired associate vice provost for student success at

MTSU and coauthor of the university’s True Blue Pledge, is a passionate advocate of community

engagement and dedicated to fostering respectful dialogue and inclusive environments. He serves as

pastor of Olive Branch Church in Nashville and Murfreesboro, where he has been instrumental in

promoting community cohesion and respect for diverse narratives.

Community Service: Smyrna resident Regina Harvey, cofounder and director of Dominion Financial

Management, balances compassion and encouragement as a financial coach. Harvey was recognized for

her passion for meeting new people and helping them discover and accomplish their financial goals.

Tammy York, enrollment coordinator in MT One Stop, was presented with the Unsung Hero Staff Award

for her compassionate mentorship to colleagues and her passion for helping students reach their

educational goals.

In addition to the awards ceremony and keynote address, the MTSU Gospel Choir inspired the crowd with

heartfelt performances of civil rights anthems, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and “We Shall Overcome.”

MTSU Student Government Association President Michai Mosby served as emcee for the sold-out event

and SGA Vice President RJ Ware led the crowd in reciting the university’s True Blue Pledge.

Rochelle concluded the luncheon: “I hope you take the words spoken here today by Jason Scales and you

apply it to your life, and you apply it to making better connections with people around you.”

For more information about 2025 Black History Month activities, visit https://mtsu.edu/aahm or

email Danielle.Rochelle@mtsu.edu.