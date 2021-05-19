‘MTSU On the Record’ Explores Reading Problems in Tennessee Public Schools

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — A dyslexia expert casts an analytical eye on the process by which children are assessed to be dyslexic on the next “MTSU On the Record” radio program.

Host Gina Logue’s interview with Tim Odegard, a professor of psychology and holder of the Murfree Chair of Excellence in Dyslexic Studies, will air from 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, and from 6 to 6:30 a.m. Sunday, May 23, on WMOT-FM Roots Radio 89.5 and www.wmot.org

A recent research article co-authored by Odegard finds that it is difficult for educators to ascertain which Tennessee public school students have the learning disorder dyslexia when 66 percent of those students cannot read proficiently by the end of the third grade.

Whether or not these youngsters struggle with dyslexia, they suffer substantial deficits in word reading, oral reading fluency, reading comprehension and other relevant measures of a child’s ability to read.

Odegard said some parents actually want their children to be characterized as dyslexic whether or not the youngsters really merit that assessment because they are desperate for their kids to get special help.

“They want protections, and they want law, and they want something in writing and documentation that they can point to and have that security and peace of mind,” Odegard said.

“Those of us privileged to have the resources can put those resources to doing something outside of the system, but it shouldn’t have to be that (way). Those that are not as privileged to be able to do that are going to be left with what they can get in the system.”

The article, titled “External evaluations for dyslexia: do the data support parent concerns,” was published in March 2021 in the academic journal Annals of Dyslexia.

Odegard’s co-authors are Eric Oslund, an MTSU associate professor of elementary and special education; Emily Farris, MTSU assistant director of dyslexia services; and Tamera Hutchings, an early stage doctoral candidate in literacy studies from Spring Hill, Tennessee.