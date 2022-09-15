MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — More than 60 Middle Tennessee State University

students and student veterans learned about job and career opportunities and inner

workings of the FBI recently during a meet-and-greet session on campus with agent

and recruiter Trisha Brotan.

Brotan, who is with the FBI’s Memphis, Tennessee, Field Office but based in

Nashville, shared information and showed videos showcasing the bureau’s many

jobs.

The event, held in the Keathley University Center, was sponsored by the Charlie

and Hazel Daniels Veterans and Military Family Center , which hopes to make it

a biannual event for both the fall and spring semesters.

“It was a great turnout with a very interested audience,” Brotan said. “MTSU has

always done such a great job with the event.

“I thought the questions from the students were very insightful, engaging and

genuine. They demonstrated a lot of thought and curiosity.”

Kei Laribo, 21, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, a senior sociology major who is minoring in

writing and criminology and wants to be an attorney, said her “(FBI) interest is

justice-driven. I never had an interest as a young girl to go into law enforcement. I’ve

always wanted to be an attorney probably since about age 6.

“But I do feel the basis for a position with the Federal Bureau of Investigation or a

position as an attorney are the same in the sense that we care deeply about people

and we care deeply about fairness in the United States and justice as well.”

First-year information systems graduate student Randy Hazelton, also from Mt.

Juliet, said he’s been “very interested in doing government work and exploring the

different offices. I’ve had some experience with the (U.S.) State Department in my

military career. But I was hoping to find out — and I did — more about the FBI.

“A lot of people are attracted to the mystique of the FBI, so it was nice for them to

break that down. If anything, I think the greatest piece of information that she gave

was that there’s FBIjobs.gov

Hazelton, 34, served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 2012-18, earning the rank of

sergeant. He earned his bachelor’s in information systems at MTSU.

MTSU Police Sgt. Blake Durham, who sat in on the session, said the FBI “was

always something I was always interested in, even in coming out of college and

never looked into it further.”

“When it became available today, I figured it would be a good opportunity to come

and listen and find out some more information, and listen what an actual FBI agent

has to say about it,” he said.

Hilary Miller, Daniels Center director, said the center was grateful for the bureau’s

continued support.

“Our students enjoy hearing from them and, potentially, working with them. The

skillsets of our students and service-mindedness of our students aligns well with the

FBI, so it is a good fit for them,” she said.

Brotan said she was aware that at least one former MTSU student, who attended the

February 2020 FBI session on campus, is working for the bureau.

She told students they have until Sept. 18 to apply for the FBI’s Honors Internship

Program. They can learn more and apply at https://www.fbijobs.gov and clicking on

the “Students and Interns” tab.

In addition to the students, about a dozen MTSU faculty and staff attended the

nearly 1½-hour Sept. 8 event that included lunch for attendees.

Keith Huber, senior adviser for veterans and leadership initiatives and a retired

U.S. Army lieutenant general, welcomed the participants and introduced Brotan.

After Brotan’s talk and video presentations, plus a question-and-answer session,

about 15 students who had been in class and unable to attend earlier showed up in time to visit with the FBI recruiter and obtain materials she brought for the

occasion.