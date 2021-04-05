MTSU to Break Ground on New $40.1M Concrete and Construction Building April 6th

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–MTSU will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for new its new Concrete and Construction Management Building at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 6th.

The building will be located at the corner of Blue Raider Drive and Alumni Drive.

The 54,000-square-foot facility;$40.1 million total project cost; expected completion Fall 2022 (15 months); features classroom, faculty and staff offices and laboratory space for the School of Concrete and Construction Management. … The demolition of Abernathy and Ezell halls (old campus housing) was required for the space for this building and the future Applied Engineering Building.

MTSU’s Concrete Industry Management program is one of the most exclusive college programs in the nation, attracting prospective students from across the country and opening doors for potentially lucrative careers after graduation. … Bachelor’s degrees are offered in both concrete and construction management. Concrete Industry Management offers an MBA (the only one of its kind nationally) for graduate students — primarily an executive degree online program to attract students from the industry internationally.

Located in part of Voorhies Engineering Technology and E.W. Midgett buildings, the School of Concrete and Construction Management finds its classroom, lab and office space deficient to serve current and future needs.