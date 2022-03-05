MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (TN Tribune) — Adults looking to return to college to finish their degree or considering attending college for the first time will have the opportunity to have their questions answered by MTSU representatives next month at the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce.

As a part of the university’s Finish Now event series, representatives from MTSU’s University College will be on hand from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 22 at the chamber located at 3505 Medical Center Parkway in Murfreesboro. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP here.

Degree coordinators, academic advisers and admissions counselors from MTSU will talk with attendees one-on-one to answer questions about transferring prior credits, choosing a degree program, getting admitted to MTSU, and enrolling in courses to get started.

The College of Graduate Studies from MTSU will also be on hand to help those who are interested in furthering their education with an advanced degree.

Those in attendance will also have the chance to win one of several partial scholarships.

“Our adult degree completion program understands the unique needs of adult students, and we have designed our degrees with those needs in mind,” said Mark Murphy, coordinator for Recruitment and Corporate Outreach at MTSU. “This drop-in event will give potential students the opportunity to learn more about how MTSU can help get them to the finish line of a bachelor’s degree.”

MTSU offers several flexible degree options that are specifically designed for working adults with demanding schedules. The degrees can be completed online at the student’s preferred pace, and they can even get college credit for some of their previous work.

Using Prior Learning Assessment, working adults may be able to earn college credit for learning acquired from work and training. In the PLA course, students create a detailed portfolio of their professional competencies, training and certifications, and other experiential learning. On average, qualifying students earn 22 hours of credit for the time and cost of a three-hour course.

“Prior Learning Assessment can be a huge advantage for our adult students,” said Cathy Delametter, PLA manager and instructor. “If a student puts in the effort and time in the PLA course, there’s no question they will find value in it and finish their degree faster because of it.”

To learn more about the event and to get updates, attendees can RSVP on the MTSU Online Facebook page. An RSVP is not required to attend but is appreciated.