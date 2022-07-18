NASHVILLE, TENN (TN TRIBUNE)– The Tennessee Human Rights Board of Commissioners has named Muriel Malone Nolen to serve in the capacity of Executive Director of the Tennessee Human Rights Commission (THRC) effective July 18, 2022.

Nolen joined THRC in April 2021 as the agency’s Deputy Director and later took on the responsibilities as the Interim Executive Director in February 2022.

Director Nolen will direct the agency’s day-to-day operations, enforcement and administration, policy and procedure development, case management, mediation, contract negotiations, agency budget, human resources, and staff professional development.

“The Board determined that our next leader had to be someone who could implement change in our culture while moving the agency toward efficiencies in processes and sensitivities toward those we serve. The Board also wanted someone who could build a team that will set a strong course for the future. We were fortunate to have Muriel step in at a critical time as our Interim Director last winter. As we reviewed over 35 candidates for the position, it became obvious that the agency’s future would be in great hands with Muriel Malone Nolen leading our team. We’re grateful to have her in this key position,” said Robin Derryberry Chair of the Commission.

Prior to joining THRC, Nolen served as an Assistant District Attorney General in Shelby County Tennessee for 18-years. Mrs. Nolen is a trial lawyer by trade and has worked for various governmental and non-profit agencies throughout Tennessee including, the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office, Memphis Area Legal Services, Hamilton County District Attorney’s Office, and Southwest Tennessee Community College.

Director Nolen received her Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. She received her Juris Doctorate from the University of Memphis.

The Commission’s role is to enforce the state’s anti-discrimination laws which prohibit discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodation based on race, creed, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability, age (40 and over in employment), familial status (housing only) in employment, housing and public accommodations and coordinates compliance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. It is the mission of the Commission to safeguard individuals from discrimination through education and enforcement.