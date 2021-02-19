MUSIC CITY CENTER TO HOST SMALL AND DIVERSE BUSINESS FORUM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Music City Center, in partnership with the Nashville Area Chamber, First Horizon Bank, Amazon, and Google, will virtually host the annual Small and Diverse Business Forum on Wed., Feb. 24 from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. The attendance cost is $25 per person. The keynote speaker is John Hope Bryant, an American entrepreneur, author, philanthropist and prominent thought leader on financial inclusion, economic empowerment and financial dignity. He has built more than 40 organizations, entities and companies in the U.S. with worldwide reach. The first 100 to register will receive a copy of Bryant’s new book, Up From Nothing.

WHAT: Virtual Small and Diverse Business Forum

WHEN: Wed., Feb. 24, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

COST: $25

The half day virtual forum will engage small and diverse businesses serving Middle Tennessee by providing educational sessions, networking opportunities and best practice dialogue for business growth. Participants will receive three learning tracks, a keynote presentation and all forum resources. To register, go to https://sdbf.nashvillechamber.com/