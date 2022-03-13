NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TN Tribune) – Music City Center, in partnership with Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce and First Horizon, will host its annual Small & Diverse Business Forum Tuesday, March 29, 2022 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m..

The 2022 event will be held in person as part of Music City Center’s Diverse Business Enterprise Program. The interactive forum connects small and diverse-owned businesses to major employers. This year’s event will feature a supplier diversity fair, as well as two workshops titled “Elements of The Pitch” and “Raising Working Capital.”

The cost is $30 (includes parking, lunch, fair and workshops).

To register, visit the NACC website at https://web.nashvillechamber.com/atlas/events/small-and-diverse-business-forum-3362/register

Deadline to register online is Thursday, March 24, 2022.

About the Music City Center

Located in the heart of downtown Nashville, Music City Center (MCC) is a 2.1 million square foot convention center with more than 353,000 square feet of exhibit hall space, two ballrooms, 55 meeting rooms, and a covered parking garage with 1,800 spaces. The mission of MCC is to create significant economic benefit for the greater Nashville area, while focusing on community inclusion, sustainability, and exceptional customer service, through conventions, trade shows, and community events.