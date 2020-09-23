NAACP and Oprah Winfrey Present Virtual Town Hall Sept. 24th on Importance of the Black Vote

The NAACP has teamed up with Oprah Winfrey and OWN to host the special town hall event, “OWN Your Vote: Our Lives Depend On It.”

“As we continue to deal with the effects of COVID-19, racial injustice and voter suppression, the OWN Your Vote initiative seeks to provide solutions and tools to lead the Black community to the ballot box,” said NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson.

The virtual conversation on Thursday, September 24th at 8 p.m. ET, will focus on the significance of this election and the importance of the Black vote.

The town hall will include remarks from leaders in the fight for voting rights, including:

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley

Stacey Abrams, Founder, Fair Fight

Minyon Moore, Co-convener, Power Rising

Tiffany Dena Loftin, National Director, NAACP Youth and College

Judith Browne Dianis, Executive Director, The Advancement Project

and other key leaders.

Johnson said this is a one-of-a-kind event featuring some of the most trailblazing Black women in the country.

Register now to attend the event.