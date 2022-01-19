Nashville, TN (TN Tribune) — Building new relationships and nurturing those relationships is a difference maker when it comes to starting and growing your business.

This Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, the Nashville Black Chamber of Commerce will host a Leads Exchange event. The event will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Nashville Entrepreneur Center, 41 Peabody Street, Nashville, TN 37210.

Our objectives are to:

1. Share referrals

2. Develop a clear pitch and ask for our businesses

3. Make introductions for each other relative to our businesses

4. Learn business insights that will help grow clientele and develop business acumen

Register on Eventbrite for LEADS EXCHANGE at this link:

The Nashville Black Chamber of Commerce is the membership of choice for African-American businesses and business professionals in the Nashville Metropolitan Area. Founded in 1998, the Chamber is the preeminent resource for African-American businesses to connect, learn, grow, and prosper.