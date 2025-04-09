Nashville General Hospital Appoints Dr. DeAnn Bullock as Chief Medical Officer Veteran healthcare leader to streamline clinical operations and advance quality care initiatives

Nashville, TN – April 7, 2025: Nashville General Hospital is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. DeAnn Bullock, MD, MMHC, FACHE, FAAEM, as Chief Medical Officer, effective April 1, 2025. A respected leader within the hospital community, Dr. Bullock, brings extensive experience, a deep commitment to patient care, and a proven track record of leadership in public, private, and academic healthcare settings.

Dr. Bullock previously served as Chief Medical Officer at Nashville General from 1999 to 2022 and has been an integral part of the NGH team since 2007. Most recently, she has served as the Medical Director for the Emergency Department since 2014, where she has played a pivotal role in enhancing emergency care services. She will continue in this role alongside her responsibilities as Medical Director for the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) program, reinforcing her dedication to comprehensive patient care, particularly for underserved populations.

“Dr. Bullock’s leadership, experience, and unwavering dedication to our mission make her an invaluable asset to Nashville General Hospital,” said Dr. Veronica Elders, Acting Manager of Nashville General Hospital. “Her expertise in emergency medicine, operational efficiency, and strategic planning will help us further elevate the quality of care we provide to the community.”

In her new role, Dr. Bullock will focus on initiatives that enhance patient safety, streamline clinical operations, and foster a collaborative environment among our medical staff. We are thrilled to welcome her back to this leadership role.”

Dr. Bullock is board-certified in Emergency Medicine and earned her medical degree from Meharry Medical College. She completed her Emergency Medicine residency as Chief Resident at the Medical College of Georgia and further honed her skills at Naval Hospital Camp Lejeune in North Carolina before returning to Nashville. Throughout her career, she has been recognized for her ability to build strong teams, mentor colleagues, and drive meaningful change.

As Nashville General continues its commitment to providing high-quality, accessible healthcare to the Nashville community, Dr. Bullock’s leadership will be instrumental in guiding the hospital through the evolving healthcare landscape. Her focus on improving emergency care access and expanding services for vulnerable populations will directly benefit the residents of Nashville and surrounding areas.