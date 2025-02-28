Nashville General Hospital CEO Resigns Amid Financial Scrutiny

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Feb. 27, 2025) — Dr. Joseph Webb, CEO of Nashville General Hospital, submitted his resignation Thursday, just hours before the Hospital Authority Board was set to vote on whether to renew his contract.

Webb, who has led the city-owned safety net hospital since 2015, announced his decision in a swiftly called meeting with employees, stating he would step down in two weeks but remain in his role until March 14. His resignation comes amid mounting scrutiny over his leadership and financial management of the hospital, which serves uninsured patients and operates as a teaching facility for Meharry Medical College.

Mounting Concerns and a Scathing Audit

The timing of Webb’s resignation coincided with the release of a Metro Office of Internal Audit report detailing financial mismanagement at the hospital. The investigation, initiated after credible sources alleged fraud, wasteful spending, and policy violations at the hospital’s executive level, found those claims to be substantiated.

Among the key findings:

Nearly two dozen contracts totaling over $4.5 million were never brought before the Hospital Authority Board for approval.

The hospital overpaid for valet services.

A doctor was given free office space to operate a private clinic and bill patients independently.

Contracts and agreements contained falsified signatures and dates, allegedly altered after investigators requested copies.

The audit added to growing financial concerns at the hospital, which relies on nearly $60 million in subsidies from the Metro government annually. Previous audits have also identified significant deficiencies in financial oversight.

Leadership in Question

Earlier this week, a Hospital Authority committee evaluating Webb’s performance had already recommended against renewing his contract, raising doubts about whether he was the right leader to guide the hospital forward. The full board was set to vote on the matter Thursday afternoon before Webb preemptively announced his departure.

Despite the criticism, Webb reflected on his tenure in his resignation letter, highlighting his decade of service and accomplishments, including the creation of a food pharmacy to address patient nutrition.

“Serving this hospital has truly been a pleasure, and I extend my highest compliments to the team of employees who have worked with me over my 10-year tenure to extend excellent healthcare to the Nashville Davidson County community,” Webb wrote.

What’s Next?

With Webb’s departure, the Hospital Authority Board must now appoint an interim CEO and launch a search for a permanent leader. Mayor Freddie O’Connell confirmed he will participate in the selection process.

Webb, who earns close to $1 million annually in salary and benefits, leaves behind an institution facing significant financial and operational challenges. His resignation marks the beginning of a leadership transition at Nashville General Hospital, as officials look to stabilize its finances and chart a new course forward.