Dr. Joseph Webb, D.Sc., FACHE, chief executive officer of Nashville General Hospital is providing updates at the 9th annual Town Hall Meeting, Tuesday, February 28th at 6:30pm at First Baptist Church, Capitol Hill located at 625 Rosa L. Parks Boulevard.

He will be discussing:

1) The hospital’s efforts toward the new Nashville General Hospital,

2) The opening of Nashville Healthcare Center in Bordeaux, and

3) Engagement with local and faith leaders in a panel discussion on the hospital’s 133 year legacy.

For the last eight years, Dr. Webb created and implemented a successful community strategy at Nashville General Hospital addressing health literacy as one of the major drivers of health disparities.

During the Town Hall meeting, Dr. Webb will be discussing the future of the hospital with Pastor Frank Stevenson, chair of the Hospital Authority Board, Delishia Porterfield, Metropolitan Council Member of District 29, Veronica Elders, chief nursing officer at Nashville General, Aladraine Sands, medical director of Nashville Healthcare Center in Bordeaux, Reverend Jay Voorhees, City Road Chapel UMC and Alisha Haddock, senior vice president and director of community and economic development of The Housing Fund.

The event will also be available via Facebook Live here. The panel group will also address questions from the Facebook Live comments section during the ‘Question-and-Answer’ portion of the evening.

We invite you to share this information with your readership and hope to see the community show up in person or online for this event. If you would like to schedule an interview with Dr. Webb after this event, please let me know.