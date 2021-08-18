“Nashville, Herd Immunity Not Realistic Goal Now,” says Meharry President Hildreth

Nashville, TN (TN Tribune)–Meharry Medical College President Dr. James E.K. Hildreth says herd immunity is not a realistic goal now for Nashville. In an August 16th Tweet, Dr. Hildreth said repeat infections, vaccinated breakthrough infections, large numbers refusing the vaccine, variants and irrational leaders make achieving herd immunity very challenging. He is urging the community to protect themselves.

Dr. Hildreth is a renowned immunologist and academic administrator who serves as the 12th president and chief executive officer of Meharry Medical College. He is a member of President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force.

He recently announced Meharry is joining the list of organizations that will require employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 beginning October 1st.