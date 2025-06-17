Close Menu
    Nashville Hispanic Chamber Joins U.S. Global Leadership Coalition at 2025 Impact Forum in D.C.

    The delegation, which included Dr. David Kemme, former Council Member Mina Johnson, Tim Gehring, NAHCC Executive Director Loraine Segovia Paz, and ﻿Yuri Cunza, NAHCC CEO, united with Liz Schrayer, President and CEO of USGLC
    Washington, D.C.–The Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce joined fellow members of the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition’s (USGLC) Tennessee Advisory Committee in Washington, D.C., for the 2025 Impact Forum.

    Our delegation, which included Dr. David Kemme, former Council Member Mina Johnson, Tim Gehring, NAHCC Executive Director Loraine Segovia Paz, and

    Yuri Cunza, NAHCC CEO, united with Liz Schrayer, President and CEO of USGLC—a coalition of 500+ businesses and NGOs advocating for strong U.S. global leadership through development and diplomacy.

